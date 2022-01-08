SocGen, merger between Ald and Leaseplan: 60% of the sector to French banks

Listen to the audio version of the article

New French giant under construction in the car rental market. The pivot of the operation that will create a player of 3.5 million cars per year is the French bank Société Générale, which yesterday announced the merger between the subsidiary ALD and LeasePlan, the latter previously owned by institutional investors.

The operation

The acquisition of LeasePlan has a total value of € 4.9 billion and will take place with a payment partly in cash and partly in ALD shares. SocGen will recapitalize the subsidiary and, at the end of the merger, will control 53% of the capital of the two post-merger companies.

From a financial point of view, according to Credit Suisse analysts, “the transaction creates a very positive impact for SocGen since, with a Cet1 capital absorption of only 40 basis points, it will generate an increase in the Rote (Return on Tangible Capital) of 80 points and an increase in earnings per share (Eps) of more than 5% by 2024 ». Also according to the analysts of Jefferies “the combination makes strategic sense and will improve the mix of SocGen’s activities in a sector with high revenue growth and high profitability”.

The French bank explained in a note that the operation aims “to increase the size and scale of ALD in a phase in which the rental market is moving towards electric vehicles”. According to Société Générale CEO Frédéric Oudéa “over the past decade, thanks to a long-term vision and rigorous execution, we have positioned ALD to take advantage of the exceptional growth potential in the sustainable mobility market and the transaction with LeasePlan represents a further step in this direction “.

The market

The transaction also has implications of interest for the evolution of the long-term rental market for cars and light commercial vehicles in Italy. A market that mainly concerns corporate fleets, but also the growing phenomenon of leasing to private customers, and which sees the new ALD-LeasePlan hub reaching a market share of 20.5% in the car segment and 22% in the vehicle segment. commercial. A level that basically allows the new hub to reach the two market leaders, also belonging to groups controlled by French banks: Leasys (of the joint venture between Crédit Agricole and Stellantis) has 24.8% in the car segment and 20 , 4% in commercial vehicles, while Arval (Bnp Paribas) is respectively 20.6% and 20.5%. The only Italian in the ranking is UnipolRental with shares of 3.73% and 9.02%.