Social discounts for the Sicilian, the Ita Airways plan is triggered

Ita Airways, the company born from the ashes of Alitalia, is now participating in the Sicilia Vola project, launched by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility to facilitate the movement of residents of the island. The Sicilia Vola project provides for the introduction of a social discount on the cost of airline tickets purchased by certain categories of Sicilian residents who make a trip to or from the airports of Catania and Palermo. The facility is reserved for off-site students, people with severe disabilities, employees based outside the region with a gross income not exceeding 25,000 euros, and patients who must undergo hospitalizations, tests or health care outside Sicily always with a gross income not exceeding 25,000 euros.

Ita Airways, reads a note, “adheres to this important project, dedicated to Sicilians, recognizing a 30% reduction on the price of air tickets on all national and European routes of its network, to and from the airports of Catania or Palermo, on direct flights to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate and on those in connection with the two hubs “. The voucher can be used within three days from the date of generation. Rates are valid until December 31, 2022.

“We are very honored to participate in the Sicilia Vola project, Sicily is a very important market for us to control – said Emiliana Limosani, chief commercial officer of Ita Airways – Our mission is to become the reference carrier for the mobility of Italians. , with great attention to the territories of the country and in compliance with the pillars of our industrial plan, that is customer centrality and sustainability. Joining this initiative therefore represents for us a natural step for the growth of Ita Airways “.