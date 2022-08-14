Entertainment

Social: Graduation The American School 2022

Joy, memories, music and toasts were part of the expected graduation of the American School Foundation of Guadalajara, on a day they will not forget and to celebrate they chose Hacienda La Escoba, where the 79 graduates arrived with all the good vibes and energy of having a night unique among their friends, with whom they have shared one of the most important stages.

The nearly 1,370 guests enjoyed a banquet served by Mandarina Catering and music until dawn with DJ Pepper.

The organizing company was Conceptua and the graduates were received with a welcome gin from Calavera Mixology, who were also in charge of setting the night. They entered with the song of Live life of Coldplay and later the dinner was enlivened by Emilio Peláez with violin. The generation video was very emotional, produced by Saad Films. The sleepover dinner was cheeseburgers and chilaquiles lunches, but the event ended at 4:00 am.

As if this were not enough, some groups of friends will go to Europe in the summer.

Event: Graduation The American School.

Place: The Broom Farm.

Guests: One thousand 370.

Trip: They go to Europe in the summer.

