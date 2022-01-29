social growth is beyond belief!

A transfer that has shifted the balance, that of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juventus , even if for now only off the pitch. The Serbian jewel arrived at the court of Max Allegri from the Fiorentina as the current top scorer in Serie A with 17 goals, on a par with Ciro Property and having just hooked the record of Cristiano Ronaldo as regards the markings in a single calendar year: 33 in 2021, like the Portuguese the previous year. Certainly not a stranger, the Belgrade giant, who chose the number 7 on the shirt and who saw his popularity grow again at the beginning of the week, as soon as the first rumors began to circulate about his imminent move to Juventus. L’ Juve effect it is evident by observing i social channels of Vlahovic, where his followers have undergone record growth in a few days.

Vlahovic, record numbers also on Instagram

With Vlahovic, Juventus took a good risk: the club of Andrea Agnelli will have to pay Fiorentina € 70 million plus a bonus of € 10. Another 10 million go to the Serbian prosecutor, Darko Ristic, while the player signed up to 2016 for 7 million per season. The investment seems to have already hit the mark, at least as regards the Juventus fans, who have not only poured out of the J Medical to welcome their new bomber but they also invaded his Instagram page with comments, “likes” and above all lots of new “followers”. The pool of social users who follow Vlahovic on Instagram it has almost doubled, going from 571,919 on Monday 24 January to the current 933,307 (at the time of writing). In the course of yesterday alone, users increased by 195,737 units. The data regarding the engagement rate of the profile is also excellent: 14.17% of ER Mind-boggling figures if you also consider the interactions, almost tripled in the space of a month, and destined to increase again as soon as the class 2000 phenomenon drops by first time on the pitch at Stadium.