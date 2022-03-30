Social Health Worker refuses to give the rag. Recalled, he introduces himself to the lawyer and the nurse. AssoCareNews.it

James 6 hours ago Health Leave a comment 60 Views


Social Health Worker refuses to give the rag. Recalled, he introduces himself to the lawyer and the nurse. AssoCareNews.it – ​​National Health Newspaper
HomeIn evidenceSocial Health Worker refuses to give the rag. Recalled, he introduces himself …

Social Health Worker refuses to give the rag. Recalled, he introduces himself to the lawyer and nurse of the facility.

Social Health Operator refuses to give the rag and teams up with the Nurse to say enough to this practice.

It happens in the province of Florence, where since the end of February an OSS has refused to give the rag at the end of the shift for the corridors of the structure.

“As much as many accept it, I refuse to clean the places where guests pass by and that’s it. There are cleaning people for that. My RSA does not want to spend and therefore some things are done by us operators but I am no longer there ”she declared.

The stance was received with resentment by the Company which filed an unofficial measure. But at the meeting the operator presented himself with the lawyer and a nurse from the facility, to support him.

The Administration could not help but bite the bullet, not wanting at the moment to pursue uncertain legal paths.

Dr. Francesca Ricci

Francesca Ricci is an expert web-writer in the health sector. You have been dealing with social, political and economic issues for years.

© 2021 All rights reserved to AssoCareINFormazione.it.

© 2021 ACN | Assocarenews.it

Cultural promotion association – Pending registration at the Court of Foggia.

Director: Angelo “Riky” Del Vecchio – Deputy director: Marco Tapinassi

Editorial staff: Felice La Riccia, Lorisa Katra, Michela Ciavarella, Michelarcangelo Orlando, Francesca Ricci, Gioacchino Costa.

For contacts: WhatsApp> 3805851500 – Mobile phone 3489869425 Write to us PEC

Apulia editorial staff: Via Renato Guttuso, 4 – Rignano Garganico (FG) – Tax Code: 91022150394

Tuscany editorial staff: Via Girolamo Fracastoro, 27 Florence – Tax Code: 91022150394



Source link

About James

Check Also

Precision medicine and immunotherapy, keys to improving the prognosis of colon cancer

Advances in Precision Medicine, embodied in the progressive incorporation of targeted therapies, and the greater …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved