Social Health Worker refuses to give the rag. Recalled, he introduces himself to the lawyer and the nurse. AssoCareNews.it

Social Health Worker refuses to give the rag. Recalled, he introduces himself to the lawyer and nurse of the facility.
Social Health Operator refuses to give the rag and teams up with the Nurse to say enough to this practice.
It happens in the province of Florence, where since the end of February an OSS has refused to give the rag at the end of the shift for the corridors of the structure.
“As much as many accept it, I refuse to clean the places where guests pass by and that’s it. There are cleaning people for that. My RSA does not want to spend and therefore some things are done by us operators but I am no longer there ”she declared.
The stance was received with resentment by the Company which filed an unofficial measure. But at the meeting the operator presented himself with the lawyer and a nurse from the facility, to support him.
The Administration could not help but bite the bullet, not wanting at the moment to pursue uncertain legal paths.
© 2021 All rights reserved to AssoCareINFormazione.it.
© 2021 ACN | Assocarenews.it
Cultural promotion association – Pending registration at the Court of Foggia.
Director: Angelo “Riky” Del Vecchio – Deputy director: Marco Tapinassi
Editorial staff: Felice La Riccia, Lorisa Katra, Michela Ciavarella, Michelarcangelo Orlando, Francesca Ricci, Gioacchino Costa.
For contacts: WhatsApp> 3805851500 – Mobile phone 3489869425 – Write to us– PEC
Apulia editorial staff: Via Renato Guttuso, 4 – Rignano Garganico (FG) – Tax Code: 91022150394
Tuscany editorial staff: Via Girolamo Fracastoro, 27 Florence – Tax Code: 91022150394
Source link