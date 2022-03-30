Social Health Worker refuses to give the rag. Recalled, he introduces himself to the lawyer and the nurse. AssoCareNews.it

Social Health Worker refuses to give the rag. Recalled, he introduces himself to the lawyer and nurse of the facility.

Social Health Operator refuses to give the rag and teams up with the Nurse to say enough to this practice.

It happens in the province of Florence, where since the end of February an OSS has refused to give the rag at the end of the shift for the corridors of the structure.

“As much as many accept it, I refuse to clean the places where guests pass by and that’s it. There are cleaning people for that. My RSA does not want to spend and therefore some things are done by us operators but I am no longer there ”she declared.

The stance was received with resentment by the Company which filed an unofficial measure. But at the meeting the operator presented himself with the lawyer and a nurse from the facility, to support him.

The Administration could not help but bite the bullet, not wanting at the moment to pursue uncertain legal paths.