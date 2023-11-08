Social history at the heart of music

Books for Music Lovers

by various authors

c.2023, various publishers

$20-26.95, various page numbers

What makes reading better? Perhaps a soft seat to sit on, or to relax and stretch on. Perhaps a cold beverage, or a steaming-hot beverage nearby. A fireplace – This time of year, this is always a good idea, and you’ll want a bright light. If you’re the kind of person who needs tunes to complete this picture, read on: There are plenty of books out this fall that will make you very happy…

Music is famous for some unique and interesting things: Listen to the first few notes of a song, and it will take you back to a moment in your life. In “World Within a Song” by author-musician Jeff Tweedy (Dutton, $26.00), you’ll read about 50 songs, Tweedy’s memories of them, and how they influenced his life.

Why does music connect us, take us to places we’ve been before, make us feel nostalgic? Have the opinions of other music lovers inspired you to try music you might have never heard before? What songs take you back and remind you of memories you almost forgot? The chapters in this conversation starter book will get you thinking about those things.

First, there was plastic, then vinyl, then reel-to-reel, then 8-track cartridges. Music fans know what happens next on the timeline, and “High Bias: The Distorted History of the Cassette Tape” by Mark Masters (The University of North Carolina Press, $20) pulls it all together.

However, don’t think that it’s only about cassette tapes. This book takes a look at a corner of music history and how cassettes almost completely replaced all formats that came before them – at least for a while. It’s also about the popularity of cassettes, their convenience and why they were, in a way, creators and markers of our culture. If you’ve ever spent a weekend making a mix tape for your crush, recording songs on the radio, pretending to be a DJ, or swapping recordings with friends, this is a book you’ll want to read.

And finally, if you love music history, you know that a song is sometimes much more than just a song. “Get up and sing!” Power, Protest, and Activism in Music by Andrea Warner, illustrated by Louise Reimer (Greystone Kids, $26.95) is a book to share with your favorite teen music fan.

What do Bob Dylan and Joan Baez and Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have in common? Did protest songs really make a difference in the 1960s? Can music bring a community together, and can it create change? Protest songs have existed for decades; Is today’s music equally effective in starting a revolution? The answers to those questions lie in this fascinating look at social history with music at its center.

If these books are not enough for you, be sure to check with your favorite bookseller or librarian and ask for more. The shelves are filled with music biographies, histories and books about record collecting and music-making for all ages. have one. Doesn’t it feel good?

Bookworm is Terry Schlichenmayer. She has been reading since the age of 3 and never goes anywhere without a book. Terry lives on a hill in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books. Read previous columns on marconews.com.