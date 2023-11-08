Social history at the heart of music

by

Books for Music Lovers

  • by various authors
  • c.2023, various publishers
  • $20-26.95, various page numbers

What makes reading better? Perhaps a soft seat to sit on, or to relax and stretch on. Perhaps a cold beverage, or a steaming-hot beverage nearby. A fireplace – This time of year, this is always a good idea, and you’ll want a bright light. If you’re the kind of person who needs tunes to complete this picture, read on: There are plenty of books out this fall that will make you very happy…

Music is famous for some unique and interesting things: Listen to the first few notes of a song, and it will take you back to a moment in your life. In “World Within a Song” by author-musician Jeff Tweedy (Dutton, $26.00), you’ll read about 50 songs, Tweedy’s memories of them, and how they influenced his life.

