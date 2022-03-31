Social media and mental health: the impact on young people varies by age group

The use of social media can have consequences on the mental health of young people, but a recent study seems to show that this impact can be positive or negative depending on specific age groups.

Amy Orben, psychologist who heads the program Digital Mental Health at Cambridge University and author of the study, comments: “Adolescence is a time of great cognitive, biological and social changes. These changes interface with social media in very interesting ways. There is probably a great deal of variability in the ways that different individuals use social media. and how their life affects their use. ”

The study sought to shed light on the times when young people and adolescents are most likely to be negatively influenced by social media, so that support strategies can be defined and developed. This is a rather peculiar investigation because, as Orben explains, “the prediction of mental health will always have a very small impact, as it is a complex aspect. Any behavior will be just a very very small slice of that pie.”







The group of researchers coordinated by Orben has proposed a survey to further 72 thousand people aged between 10 and 80 years and UK residents. It was a prolonged study: these people were interviewed up to seven times in a period of time from 2011 to 2018. The researchers tried to collect information on the degree of satisfaction of each for life and on time. spent daily on social media.

From this survey it emerged that individuals in the age group between 16 and 21 expressed lower satisfaction with life, with no particular differences between those who declared an intense use of social media and those who instead used them in a more marginal way. Even in the age group between 10 and 15 there were no substantial differences, but in this group girls with a higher use of social media expressed a lower degree of satisfaction with life than boys.

The results of another survey were also analyzed this time addressed to over 17 thousand children between 10 and 21 years oldwhich made it possible to identify some different ranges for boys and girls in which greater use of social media linked to a lower degree of life satisfaction after one year, and in particular from 14 to 15 years for boys and from 11 to 13 years for girls. The same type of correlation occurred for both sexes at the age of 19. These two bands seem to coincide with two important moments in the life of young people: the beginning of puberty and the moment in which many young adults leave the house taking the road to their independence.







Orben notes that other types of surveys could help to understand the reasons for those specific age groups, for example by investigating aspects such as sensitivity to social rejection or impulse control. In this way, a framework could be built that helps to understand why there is a likelihood of developing negative experiences at a precise age following the use of social media.

However, the psychologist pointed out the limits of the study, first of all, the impossibility of demonstrating that the use of social media may have caused changes in the degree of satisfaction with life, but of being able to outline only a relationship. The surveys carried out are also based on respondents’ responses regarding time spent on social media, thus providing data that may be inaccurate. After all, it would be possible to delineate a more accurate picture if social realities such as Meta provided these data, such as time of use and interactions. Data that, for obvious reasons, are kept confidential and away from outside gaze.

Orben’s work could be preparatory to further research that can help identify groups of young people who may experience the most negative impact from social media. “Understanding who was affected, to what extent, how and why helps to create a better environment to mitigate these risks,” says Orben, explaining that a deeper understanding of certain phenomena could also trigger a productive debate at the health and political level.