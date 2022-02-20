Social media apps that share the most data with third parties

Halftime

The specialized site URL Genius made an investigation in which analyzed different social networks to know which is the one that shares data of its users with more third-party platforms or applications from the developer himself.

What is URLGenius?

is the platform cloud-based application deep linking designed for marketers, agencies or anyone who needs to create campaign links open apps.

deep links to applications such as FacebookInstagram, YoutubeMessenger or e-commerce applications like amazon, Walmart and applications from other fields.

How was the research carried out?

The study observed the connections between more than 200 apps in 20 categories different types of program, this with the intention of showing an overview of consumer tracking of these apps in the current internet scenario.

In the category of “Social media” analyzed 10 applicationsbetween them YoutubeTikTok, TelegramWhatsApp and Snapchat. these apps averaged 6 contacts: 60% to third-party networks, 40% to first-party networks.

tik tok is the social network more third party contacts uses for your data, with 13, to which you must also add an internal domain of its developer. This puts you ahead of Telegram (9), Twitter (6) and Youtube (4) in this section.

On the other handthe applications that use the least third-party contacts are LinkedIn (2 primary and 2 third party sources), Instagram (2 third parties and an internal domain), Facebook (a third), Snapchat (a third party) and messaging ‘apps’ Messenger and WhatsAppboth with an internal domain.

