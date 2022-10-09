Social media is ‘incredibly toxic’: Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski calls social media ‘very toxic’ credit:Bang Showbiz

Emily Ratajkowski, the 31-year-old supermodel said that women are sold on an idea of ​​beauty that is not easy to follow, adding that she enjoys the way Instagram allows her to dictate how she is seen in the world.

‘Obviously, social media is incredibly toxic. It’s not easy being inundated with all these images and being sold on an idea of ​​beauty,” the model told Sydney Confidential.

Adding about her enjoyment on Instagram, she said that one of the advantages of this social network is that she can select and dictate how she is perceived and seen in the world.

‘When you’re a model, you give that to other people. You have no control over your images,’ Ratajkowski said.

Her comments come after the model and actress declared that the #MeToo movement had not changed things in the world.

‘Cancel culture hasn’t changed things. All we have now are men who fear the consequences. I think in a post-Me Too world, what we have is a lot of guys who are afraid of getting caught. I think they are just afraid of the consequences of their actions,’ the actress also revealed.

Ratajkowski is known to be single after she officially filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, last September in a New York City court.

The divorce came two months after the model reportedly split from the film producer, amid allegations of infidelity.

The couple are said to have first split in July amid reports that the producer was a ‘serial cheater’.

A source close to People magazine confirmed the split last July and said Emily was focused on raising her son.

‘They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She is fine. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mother,’ the source said.