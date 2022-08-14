Social media urges celebrities to get off their private jets

Their flights are scrutinized on social networks: from Taylor Swift to Bernard Arnault, the pressure is growing on celebrities, political figures and big bosses to limit their travel by private jet with a high carbon footprint.

After posting in mid-July on Instagram a photo of his plane and that of his companionreality star Kylie Jenner has been called a “climate criminal” by netizens.

“Polluter and criminal,” tweeted another about director Steven Spielberg, who was accused of taking a 28-minute flight.

Countless “memes”, humorous photos or videos, also circulated to make fun of singer Taylor Swift after the publication from an analysis by marketing agency Yardwhich classifies him as “the most polluting celebrity of the year”, with 170 thefts since the beginning of the year.

Celebrity flights followed on Twitter

Yard relied on data from the “Celebrity Jets” Twitter account, which tracks celebrity thefts through public online data.

The origin of this account, a 19-year-old student named Jack Sweeney. He started in June 2020 by following Elon Musk’s private jet and now has thirty accounts tracking sports stars, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and even Russian oligarchs.

He has inspired other Internet users, such as a 35-year-old aeronautical engineer who wishes to remain anonymous. In April, he created the “I Fly Bernard” account on the routes of the planes of French billionaires to challenge them on their carbon footprint.

“What I’m trying to denounce is their use of private jets as taxis,” he explains, pointing to the many domestic or European flights made by planes.

Social media pressure

Some stars have reacted to social media pressure: Last week, a spokesperson for Taylor Swift claimed in the press that she regularly lends her jet to other people.

Rapper Drake, who was singled out for a 14-minute flight from Toronto to Hamilton, replied on Instagram that the plane had been moved to park it elsewhere, “no one was on that flight”, he said. He specifies.

In France, a spokesperson for the Bouygues group assures that the plane followed by “I Fly Bernard”, presented as that of Martin Bouygues, belongs to the group and “is used by several employees”. He points out that the plane’s CO2 emissions are offset by reforestation projects, a solution criticized because it does not reduce emissions substantially.

Bernard Arnault, Jean-Charles Decaux and Vincent Bolloré, also targeted by the “I Fly Bernard” Twitter account, declined to comment.

Influencers are “delaying” awareness

“We said to ourselves that this subject of influence at a time of climate emergency had to emerge in the public debate”, explains Amélie Deloche, Friday in La Matinale de la RTS.

The co-founder of the collective Paye ton influence! believes that influencers need to “take responsibility” because they can shape social norms “very quickly”. “Promoting ways of life and consumption that are not compatible with climate issues delays the awareness of an entire generation”, she underlines.

She offers concrete solutions: “They can be careful about what they show. For example: avoid doing stories when they are at the airport or on a plane, as well as being more attentive to the origin of the products they promote.”

Radio topic: Miruna Coca-Cozma

Web adaptation: Valentin Jordil with afp