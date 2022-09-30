Social networks are on top of Neymar for publicly supporting Bolsonaro

aNeymar has become one of the great protagonists of the previous General Elections in Brazil which are celebrated this Sunday, October 2. The Brazilian star uploaded a video to his Tiktok account in which he showed his support for Jair Bolsonaro, who will have Lula da Silva as his rival. “Vote, vote and confirm: 22, it’s Bolsonaro”, said Neymar, referring to the number that citizens have to dial to vote for the leader of the extreme right.

This publication of the Parisian ’10′, which accumulates almost eight million views, has had a great impact in his country because the family of the candidate for the Presidency has shared said video on different transmission channels. “Thank you Neymar. Brazil above all! God above all!” Bolsonaro wrote.

Nevertheless, this public support has not caught on very well with some of Neymar’s followers due to the barrage of criticism that has been brought in the wake of public support. Mainly, many of them do not understand the reason for this electoral campaign, since the political and social ideals of the PSG footballer are different from those of the candidate, as it has been shown on previous occasions. In fact, a few days ago it was one of Vinicius Junior’s main supporters during the campaign of racism suffered by the Real Madrid player.

“I would very much like them to denounce Neymar and his disgusting support for Bolsonaro, dictator”, “How much did the Bolsonaro family pay Neymar to breastfeed Bolsonaro?”, “Neymar supporting Bolsonaro, it is clear how stupid he is” or “What a pity… that a star like Neymar, who defends social values, is splashed by Bolsonaro”, are some of the most prominent messages that condemn this decision by Neymar.

Neymar’s reaction

After the barrage of criticism generated, the protagonist himself has broken his silence with a message that attacks his ‘haters’ who have criticized him for this video. “They talk about democracy and many things, but when someone has a different opinion, they are attacked by the same people who talk about democracy. I understand … ”, he has written on his Twitter account during this noon.