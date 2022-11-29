Social progress in Sinaloa. In Well-being and Opportunities well, in attention to Basic Human Needs not so much

A few days ago the results were announced. 2021 of the call Social Progress Index (IPS) which includes information on period 2015-2021. It is an indicator that has been developed for more than 11 years and was born as a way of measuring well-being within a region, a country or a community. For Mexico, the IPS at the state level presented constitutes the fourth edition, having emerged in 2019 from the alliance of Mexico, how are we doing? (MCV)The initiative Social Progress Imperative and the INCAE Business School. The purpose of MCV is that in addition to accessible economic indicators on the growth of our country, it can count on a measurement of social progress in each federal entity.

The IPS It is an independent index of economic indicators such as GDP, but it does not seek to replace them but to complement them and its main purpose is to evaluate what really matters in people’s lives: Do I have a home that gives me protection? Do I have enough to eat? Do I have access to education? In any case, the IPS makes it possible to assess the effectiveness with which economic success translates into social progress.

After four years of preparing and presenting the IPS for the regions of Mexico, it is recognized that they have learned four lessons on wellness: I. Economic growth and sustained production are necessary conditions to finance development. II. Economic growth, by itself, is not a guarantee of further development. III. Without better health and education services, as well as a more inclusive labor market, social progress will be insufficient. IV. In Mexico things improve very slowly, and they can deteriorate quickly.

For its construction three dimensions are considered, BASIC HUMAN NEEDS, FUNDAMENTALS OF WELLNESS Y OPPORTUNITIES, each divided into four components. Nutrition and medical care, water and sanitation, housing and personal security, in the case of BASIC HUMAN NEEDS; access to basic knowledge, access to information and communications, health and well-being, and environmental quality are the components of the FUNDAMENTALS OF WELL-BEING and; personal rights, personal freedom and choice, inclusion and access to higher education, make up the OPPORTUNITIES dimension.

The analysis of the results of the IPS 2015-2021 also becomes relevant because it establishes the link with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) contemplated in the so-called 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to which I dedicated a collaboration in the middle of last year, where I reviewed the situation of the country and particularly Sinaloa in the indicators that correspond to the different SDGs.

The document that reports the results of the IPS 2015-2021 indicates that, at a general level, the main findings at the national level are that andThis is the second worst year on record, since only in 2015 was a worse score observed. Also that between 2020 and 2021in the country, 24 entities suffered decreases in their IPS, seven presented increases in their score and the state of Coahuila did not present changes. Given that the IPS can be analyzed considering its behavior according to the level of GDP per capita in the states, it was found that, on average, the entities with the lowest GDP per capita, between 2018 and 2021, lost -3.1 points, while entities with high GDP per capita decreased only -1.4 points. Namely, heThe entities with less income lost more than double in social progress.

Regarding the entities that suffered decreases between 2020 and 2021, the five with the highest falls were Veracruz, Oaxaca, Puebla, Hidalgo and Campeche, with losses greater than 2.5 points. Veracruz’s loss of 4.2 points stands out. Sinaloa is part of the group of entities that presented falls and is located in position 12 of the national ranking. Taking the year 2018 as a reference, when the maximum score of the national IPS was observed, the magnitude of the falls in social progress is of greater consideration. Between 2018 and 2021, 30 entities suffered decreases in their IPSand only in Aguascalientes and Tabasco are increases of 0.2 and 1.4 points, respectively. The five entities with the greatest falls in said period were Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and the State of Mexico, with losses of more than 4.5 points. Oaxaca’s loss of 5.7 points stands out.

Considering only the 2021, the five entities with the best performance are CDMX, Aguascalientes, Nuevo León, Querétaro and Jalisco. On the other hand, the five entities with the worst performance are Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas, Veracruz and Puebla. The first three mentioned have been the lowest performers since records have been kept. Sinaloa, considering the general IPS 2021, is located in position 9 at the national level.

in dimension Basic Human Needs, also in the IPS 2021, the best positioned entities are Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Tlaxcala, Querétaro and Jalisco. The worst positions are for Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas. In this case Sinaloa ranks 17th. In Fundamentals of Wellness CDMX, Quintana Roo, Nuevo León, Baja California and Querétaro top the list and, at the bottom, are Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas. Here Sinaloa is located in position 9. Finally, in the dimension Opportunitiesthe first positions are for CDMX, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Sinaloa (place 4). In the background, again, Chiapas, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Sinaloa then has a good position in well-being indicators, a very good one in terms of opportunities and a not so good one in aspects of human needs. In the case of Wellness Fundamentals The good position is mainly due to a good position in the indicators of Access to information and communication (especially in users with access to mobile telephony and homes with Internet connection) and Health & Wellness (especially in low mortality from diabetes and low suicide rate). In Opportunities the greatest contribution to the very good position is made by the indicators of personal freedom and choice (especially a small percentage of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 who neither study nor work), so Inclusion (especially in trust in the neighbors, and inclusion of LGBT people) and Access to higher education (especially in the rate of absorption in higher education, coverage in higher education, average level of education of women and gender parity in undergraduate studies).

The not good position in the dimension Basic Human Needs It is mainly due to a poor qualification in the indicators of Nutrition and basic medical care (especially in the rate of maternal deaths and mortality from infectious diseases), living place (especially in homes with walls made of brittle material and homes with dirt floors) and Personal security (especially in the homicide rate, traffic accidents and organized crime index). It is here where Sinaloa has, in social issues, its greatest weaknesses and it is these aspects that should be worked on to improve positions in the IPS. It would even have to be said that this is the only dimension that lost points when comparing the figures for 2020 and 2021 (-6.0 points), which denotes a neglect of so-called basic needs.

considering the full period (2015-2021) contemplated in the IPS study, for Sinaloait stands out that 2021 is the third worst year since records have been recorded, that the highest score was observed in 2019 and the lowest in 2015. By dimensions, in Basic Human Needs a drop of 6 points is observed with respect to 2020 and 10.7 points compared to 2019. Fundamentals of Well-being is the dimension with the best score and, in addition, an increase of 2.4 points is observed between 2020 and 2021. In Opportunities an upward trend can be observed since 2015 and there was an increase in the score of 1.1 points between 2020 and 2021. It stands out that he has improved his score by 11.2 points compared to the start of the series.

The performance of the IPS 2021 is also analyzed by region since sinaloa is included in the region Sea of ​​Cortez, together with Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sonora. In this group, Baja California Sur is the entity of the region with best score in the IPS 2021 and in the dimension Basic Human Needs. lower california It is the best in the region in dimension Fundamentals of Wellness and, in the dimension Opportunities, Sinaloa is the one with the best score.

Another way to analyze the behavior of the IPS 2021 is by grouping the entities according to the level of GDP per capita. sinaloa is part of the group of entities with average GDP per capita, which corresponds to entities with income less than $132,000 and greater than or equal to $88,000. Also in this group are Campeche, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Morelos, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Yucatán. To highlight that, in the group, Sinaloa, with its ninth position in the IPS 2021 national ranking, is the one with the highest score.

Finally, I specify that although a good economic dynamic does not ensure better scenarios in the indicators of the social sphere in the regions, it is undoubtedly a very important condition. The study of the IPS 2015-2021 reveals that it has been found that a better performance of the IPS in the federal entities is significantly explained by better levels of GDP per capita, by higher labor income, by a greater provision of infrastructures and by a greater participation of trade flows in state GDP. An improvement in health and education indicators also explain higher levels of the IPS.

Consequently, Sinaloa has the challenge of overcoming the lag that it presents in the indicators of the Basic Human Needs dimension, of maintaining and improving those that correspond to the dimensions of Opportunities and Fundamentals of Well-being, and improving the economic indicators related to the level of of GDP per capita, endowment of infrastructures, exports and Foreign Direct Investment, to strengthen the impulse of social indicators.