July came and with it a new payment for all Social Security beneficiaries.

Every month the Social Security Administration (SSA) handles issue millions of payments to program beneficiariesincluding workers retirees, disabled individuals and workers, spouses of workers, widows/widowers, and those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Payment dates depend on recipients’ birthdays, except for SSI recipients and those who retired before May 1997. Here we explain when the payment arrives and how you can collect it.

Social Security benefits in July: When the money is sent and how to collect it

The beneficiaries who were born from day 1 to 11 receive payment on the second Wednesday of the month, while those with date of birth from 11 to 20 on the third Wednesday and from 21 to 31 on the fourth Wednesday.

Regarding the beneficiaries of Supplemental Income and those who retired before May 1997, they receive the payment the first days of the month regardless of their date of birth.

Next, the payment schedule for the month of July.

July 1: Recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security benefits before May 1997

July 13: Beneficiaries with date of birth between day 1 and day 10

July 20th: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 11 and 20

July 27th: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 21 and 31

To collect these payments You must be a Social Security beneficiary. If your request was approved, The money will arrive automatically to the payment method that you have registered in your request.

For more information, contact 1-800-772-1213 (press 7 for Spanish) Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm