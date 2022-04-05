A new month arrives And that only means one thing to all Social Security beneficiaries: The arrival of a new payment.

month to month, the Administration of Social Security (SSA, for its acronym in English) issues millions of payments for all American beneficiaries of the program, including people retirees, from workers and disabled individuals, as well as the spouses of workers, widows and widowers and those beneficiaries of Supplemental Income (SSI).

Thanks to the annual increase in the cost of living adjustment (COLA), Insurance beneficiaries are receiving 5.9 percent more in their monthly payments compared to the previous year, which means there will be eligible people to monthly payments of up to $1,657.

Social Security checks up to $1,657: Who gets them and when?

The people who will receive the payments will be all those Americans who are registered in the Social Security Programwhile the payment date It depends on your day of birth.

those who were born from 1 to 11 they receive the money on the second Wednesday of the month, while those with date of birth from 11 to 20 on the third Wednesday and from 21 to 31 on the fourth Wednesday.

It is necessary to take into account that SSI recipients receive payment on the first day of the month, regardless of their date of birthlike those who retired before May 1997.

Having said that, This is the payment schedule for April:

April 1: Recipient of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security benefits before May 1997

April 13th: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 1 and 10

April 20th: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 11 and 20

April 27: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 21 and 31

April 29: Recipient of Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

