Social Security: If we ask you to pay us back… | Social Security

Good day! While we want everyone to enjoy their Social Security benefits smoothly, some beneficiaries may receive a letter that can cause them a lot of stress. They just found out they have an overpayment! No one likes to find out they have to pay money back, especially if they’ve already spent it. For this reason, today we will explain how you can try to avoid these overpayments, as well as how we can help you clarify and resolve this situation.

Don’t fall into the trap of scammers. Social Security will never call you out of the blue to inform you that we will suspend your Social Security for suspected illegal activity and that you will be arrested unless you provide personal information. We also won’t pressure you to buy a gift card to remedy a problem. These calls are totally fraudulent. Social Security NEVER accepts gift cards to pay off potential debt. If you receive these calls, please report them to the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271.

How to try to avoid overpayments? Your application for benefits and our subsequent letters list and emphasize the events that you must report to us. Depending on your benefit, you must inform us of events such as marriage, divorce, work, if you will receive benefits from another government agency or pension from jobs not covered by Social Security or if you were convicted or confined for a crime, among others. Clarify your doubts with us to prevent us from paying you incorrectly and then finding out that you have to pay us back.

Did you update your address? Even if you collect our benefits by direct deposit, you must notify us immediately of any address change or if the Post Office instructed you to change the format of your current address. We may stop your benefits if the mail returns our letters because we don’t know if there is a bigger problem. Update your mailing address and direct deposit information by accessing your ‘my Social Security’ account at www.segurosocial.gov, by calling 1-800-772-1213, or by visiting your local Social Security office.

What to do if I receive the overpayment letter? The notice will explain why we paid you incorrectly. Call us immediately to clarify your doubts. Even if you disagree, the important thing is that you understand what caused the incorrect payment so you can determine your next step. This way you can clarify if the situation really occurred or if there is an error. Our experts will evaluate the case and offer you your options.

In general, the notice gives you 30 days before we begin to collect the debt. If you don’t contact us on time, we may start taking all of your Social Security benefits – if any – until the overpayment is recovered. If you no longer collect benefits, we will ask you to pay the debt in full. For this reason, it is important that you read our letters and contact us immediately to clarify your doubts and options.

The overpayment may be wrong if you show that the event that allegedly caused it did not occur or if there are other reasons. If the overpayment is correct and you do not want us to deduct your full benefits, we may work out a payment plan. Also, if you meet certain requirements, you may be able to file an appeal or ask us to forgive the debt.

Let’s look at two examples of a similar overpayment. In general, people who receive reduced retirement benefits must tell us if they will continue to work and expect to earn more than a certain limit set annually.

Suppose Mehmet Inché, age 64, collected all of his reduced retirement benefits during the past year. Mehmet did not report that he was going to continue working, but eventually he earned more than the limit amount. Last week he received our overpayment letter stating that he owes us $4,000.00 because we did not adjust his 2021 benefits. Mehmet agreed to a payment plan. Each month, we will deduct a certain amount from his benefits until the debt is paid off.

On the other hand, Junkyard collected all of his reduced retirement benefits for 2021. Last week he received our overpayment letter stating that we paid him $4,000 incorrectly because his record shows wages above the limit amount from last year. Junkyard submitted evidence that, although he did not work last year, he received accrued vacation, sick pay and severance pay from a company from which he had retired several years ago. We clarify that these special payments should not affect these benefits. In rice and beans, Chatarrero is “dancing alone” because he does not have to pay us back.

Finally, as a measure to discourage fraud, Social Security could impose additional sanctions -to recover the overpayment- to those beneficiaries who deliberately provide us with false information or hide relevant situations that should have affected their benefits.

Get oriented by calling 1-800-772-1213, accessing www.segurosocial.gov or visiting your local Social Security office.