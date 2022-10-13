Social Security recipients in the US get an 8.7% cost-of-living increase, the highest in more than 40 years

The countries with the most inflation, according to IMF projections 1:26

New York (CNN Business) — Social Security recipients in the United States will receive an 8.7% annual cost-of-living adjustment next year, the largest increase since 1981, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday.

The measure will increase retirees’ monthly payments by $146 to an estimated average of $1,827 by 2023.

The sharp increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for this year, is intended to help the nearly 70 million Social Security recipients cope with the high inflation that has plagued the United States since last year. .

“Will the COLA (Cost of Living Annual Adjustment) be enough to keep up with inflation? It’s too early to tell,” said Mary Johnson, policy analyst for Social Security and Medicare at the League of Senior Citizens. , an advocacy group.

“It depends on what inflation does after October.”

The adjustment is the highest most current beneficiaries have ever seen, but that’s because it’s based on an inflation metric from August to October, which is also around 40-year highs.

A related metric, the consumer price index, rose 8.2% in September, compared with a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday.

Medicare premiums will experience an unusual decrease

Seniors will also see their Medicare Part B premiums drop in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that the bill will be lower than the previous year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced last month. past.

It’s only the fourth time premiums have dropped since Medicare was created in 1965.

“This is a unique event in retirement,” Johnson said. “We have a historically high COLA and at the same time, Part B premiums will go down next year.”

Standard monthly premiums will be $164.90 in 2023, down $5.20 from 2022.

The reduction comes after a big increase in 2022 premiums, which increased the standard monthly premium to $170.10, up from $148.50 in 2021.

A key driver of the 2022 surge was a projected increase in spending due to an expensive new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm. Since then, however, Aduhelm’s manufacturer has reduced the price and CMS has limited coverage of the drug.

Additionally, spending was lower than projected on other Part B items and services, resulting in much larger reserves in the Part B trust fund, allowing the agency to limit future premium increases.

The combination of the big adjustment to Social Security and the reduction in Medicare premiums for 2023 “will give seniors more peace of mind and room to breathe,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

keep losing ground

Many seniors rely heavily on Social Security. About 42% of older women and 37% of older men rely on monthly payments for at least half of their income, according to the Social Security Administration.

Despite annual increases, benefits have not kept up with rising costs of living for years.

As of March, inflation has caused Social Security payments to lose 40% of their purchasing power since 2000, according to a study released earlier this year by The Senior Citizens League. Monthly benefits would have to increase by $540 to maintain the same level of purchasing power as in 2000.

The league saw an increase in emails from seniors who said they were struggling to pay for food, housing and other necessities beginning in the summer of 2021, Johnson said. Some said they had gone without one meal a day or were being evicted from their homes.

The “insignificant” increase in income due to inflation

Although he is happy to get the annual adjustment, Richard Moore sees it as “negligible” as the cost of food, heating oil and other necessities has skyrocketed.

Compounding the problem, both Moore and his wife, Linda, have to take very expensive medications, and their retirement savings have been “hit” by the sharp drop in the stock market.

“It’s really a trivial raise as far as I’m concerned because right now, my expenses are much higher than my income,” said Moore, 84, who lives in Fishkill, New York, and worked as an electrical engineer at IBM.

Madeline Heller has Social Security, alimony and a small pension from her days as a teacher. Her limited funds have forced her to clip coupons, buy only what she really needs and think twice about any additional purchases. She is looking to restart her career as an arbitrator or mediator, but she feels that she is being discriminated against because of her age.

The annual adjustment will get him about an extra $15 a month, the senior estimates.

“Can I have two more loaves of bread?” asked Moore, who lives in Santa Monica, California, sarcastically. “There’s nothing this kind of raise is going to do for me or anyone else.”

Although this year’s 5.9% increase was supposed to combat inflation, it only covers half the increase in Patty McCarthy’s monthly expenses. She gets about $60 more a month in Social Security benefits, but spends $120 more on food, gas, and other necessities.

Inflation is driving the 67-year-old woman to apply for stocking jobs at stores around her home in Mount Shasta, California, but so far she hasn’t gotten any answers.

“It’s just terrifying. What do you have to cut out now?” she said. “Retirement is supposed to be fun and easier than this. And it just isn’t.”

The Disadvantages of a High Raise

The big annual adjustment could actually end up hurting some older adults, Johnson said.

For example, the resulting increase in income could push them over the thresholds for certain government benefits, such as Medicare Extra Help, Medicaid, food stamps, and rental assistance, leaving them eligible for less or no help. Or they could have to pay more for their Medicare Part B premiums, which are adjusted based on income.

In addition, they may have to start paying taxes, or owe higher levies, on their Social Security benefits if their income exceeds a certain level.

In addition, the increase could leave Social Security’s finances on even more shaky ground. The combined trust funds that pay benefits to retirees, survivors and the disabled will run out by 2035 and will only be able to distribute about three-quarters of promised payments unless Congress addresses the program’s long-term funding shortfall, according to trustees. Recent Social Security. ‘ report.

The maximum earnings subject to Social Security tax will increase to $160,200 by 2023, from $147,000 this year.