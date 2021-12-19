Social storm on Acerbi: “Unacceptable gesture”

ROME – Just look at it, Unripe , while yes repent and grieves in the post-raptus social video. He is really sorry. He recited an act of contrition on the night of Lazio-Genoa , did not serve to appease the social pillory, it was unleashed yesterday. Not all the fans have accepted the apology of the Lion, the same cheered, praised and praised for years. His gesture , the right index finger worn on the nose for silence , facing North Curve, stadium and presumably Park bench (addressed to Sarri), it is difficult to remove stains.

The Lion furious he tried to explain: «I made a wrong gesture, it was dictated solely by adrenaline, not out of disrespect. I’m sorry, you know how much he cares about Lazio, the fans, the Lazio world. I send you a big hug, always go Lazio “. Many comments at the post of apologies were hard , ruthless . “These gestures, against those who are always there to support you at home and away, are not acceptable”, wrote Danny White. “Shame on you”, the scream of Bingo. Marco asks “Respect for Lazio fans”. Francesca is merciless: “You spend more time apologizing on social media …”. “Ace, no more apologies”, Hafide is queued. Ennio encouraged him: «We all happen to make mistakes. Not your best season, but come on Leo. Nobody forgets what you did before Covid, you were one of the best Italian defenders ».

Cracks in the locker room

The gesture from Unripe is the proverbial drop, it has betrayed all the nervousness that has accumulated in the last few weeks locker room of a schizophrenic Lazio. Many have seen and heard from Reggio Emilia onwards: Lotito’s partaccia at the Christmas dinner, Milinkovic’s escape and another group of companions before the president cut the cake, the scolding of the following day, Sarri’s pickaxes on the Lazio course previous, the polemical exultation of Acerbi and that message that the coach will not like it: “Better to win than play well”. […] It was the same Sarri to certify shaped divisions cracks existing in group saying that “the new ones are further along in the adaptation,” a message that is far from veiled from a part of the conservative old guard.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio