social storm on Spartak Moscow

The challenge between Spartak Moscow And Naples it was played under the hard Russian snow but the real storm broke out only at the final whistle. Luciano Spalletti refused to shake hands with his colleague, Rui Vitória, sparking controversy. The coach then justified himself in the post-match: “I didn’t say hello to him because he didn’t come to say hello at the beginning. You say hello at the beginning of the game, not at the end because you won.” But Spartak must not have digested the question well, enough to publish a very tough social post in response.