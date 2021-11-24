social storm on Spartak Moscow
The challenge between Spartak Moscow And Naples it was played under the hard Russian snow but the real storm broke out only at the final whistle. Luciano Spalletti refused to shake hands with his colleague, Rui Vitória, sparking controversy. The coach then justified himself in the post-match: “I didn’t say hello to him because he didn’t come to say hello at the beginning. You say hello at the beginning of the game, not at the end because you won.” But Spartak must not have digested the question well, enough to publish a very tough social post in response.
Spalletti, Spartak Moscow attacks on Twitter
Spartak Moscow attacked Spalletti hard at the end of the match, publishing the video of the failed gesture of greeting between the two technicians. “Two emojis to describe it? Hmm …”, writes the Russian club by publishing two emojis, one confident with sunglasses and the other … of a clown. “In the face of fair play”, concludes the Moscow society. The tweet briefly sparked i Napoli fans and not only that, who have massively criticized the unsportsmanlike tones used by the official account of a football club of this level.