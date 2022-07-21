Social Welfare begins the delivery of vehicles for the displacement of the assessment teams

The Minister of Social Welfare, Bárbara García Torijano, has presided over the act of symbolic delivery of the keys of five vehicles of the total of 21 that make up the first part of the total contingent of cars with which the 47 professionals specialized in the assessment of dependency they will be able to travel to the address of the applicants to carry out this evaluation, as reported by the Board in a press release.

A displacement that, until now, they made with their own means, so it is a “historic demand” to which the Ministry is now responding with the delivery of 21 vehicles with financing of almost 400,000 euros.

But this is only the first batch since, as announced by the minister, “at the end of the year we will receive the rest of the vehicles that are missing, another 26, and we will reach the total financing of almost one million euros invested in these vehicles, which provide coverage and improve the working conditions of dependency professionals in Castilla-La Mancha”.

The delegates of Social Welfare and their heads of Service have received, from the Minister, the keys to the vehicles of the first batch, whose distribution is four cars for the province of Albacete, five for Ciudad Real, three for Cuenca, another three for Guadalajara and six more for Toledo.

The provision of such an important tool for the valuation teams is the result of the collaboration and coordinated work between the Ministries of the Treasury and Public Administrations, which has managed the acquisition of this fleet and which has been represented at the event by its General Secretary , Macarena Saiz, and Social Welfare, whose general secretary Natividad Zambudio was also present at the delivery, who provided the financing and is in charge of its distribution among the delegations.

The act has not been lacking evaluators and evaluators of all the delegations, as well as the delegate of the Board in Toledo, Javier Úbeda, and the Deputy Minister of Promotion of Autonomy and Dependency Care, Ana Saavedra.

A “REMARKABLE HIGH” EFFORT

In this context, the Minister has referred to the last Opinion of the Dependency Observatory, which has placed Castilla-La Mancha as the second autonomous community with the best results in the management of the Dependency, with 8.1. “Unfortunately, a few years ago, the Dependency Observatory gave us a fail, and yet, since 2015, when President Emiliano García-Page took command of the region, we have been working tirelessly to restore this system.”

García Torijano has recalled that the figures also support the work of the Government in terms of dependency. “There are already 64,000 beneficiaries in care for dependency in Castilla-La Mancha, compared to the 34,000 we had in 2015.”

Likewise, it has encrypted the services at 31,000 and the evaluations that these professionals have made during these seven years at 150,000. “Exceeding the goal that the president and the Government of Castilla-La Mancha set for itself in 2019, which was to reach 40,000 reviews this legislature and, however, as of June 2022 we have exceeded 80,000 reviews, doubling that commitment”, the counselor wanted to make clear.

A “STILL INSUFFICIENT” FUNDING

To questions from the media about the degree of satisfaction of the 32 million euros that will be included in the new agreement with the Ministry of Social Rights to finance the Agreed Level of the Dependency System, the counselor has stated that, although “we appreciate that boost for part of the Government of Spain to recover rights for citizens, we believe that funding from our Autonomous Community is still insufficient”.

In this regard, Bárbara García explained that the Government of Castilla-La Mancha continues to claim the pending debt in terms of financing “since we are an autonomous community that has opted for dependency from the outset, we have allocated many of our own resources for this to become a reality and to be able to comply with a law that, in its day, was projected to pay attention to citizens”.

Likewise, it has reaffirmed the intention to “continue claiming co-financing at 50 percent shared between the Government of Spain and the autonomous communities, regardless of who is governing”.