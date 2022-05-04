Social Welfare begins the sessions of the Accompaniment and Support Workshop for Caregivers

The Councilor for Social Welfare, Alba Laserna, has reported today the start of the new edition of the Workshop on Accompaniment and Support for Caregivers, which aims to offer tools and resources to those women and men who spend part of their time caring for dependent people . The workshop, whose first sessions are scheduled to begin today, was held last year with a significant turnout that exceeded 200 registered in its different sessions.

Laserna recalled the importance of “taking care of those people who care for other people and who carry out a sacrificed job of caring for family members for which they require information and training”.

This workshop responds to the requirement established by Law 39/2006, on the Promotion of Personal Autonomy and Care for people in a situation of dependency, which marks the need to generate training programs aimed at non-professional caregivers, supporting the social work that these develop in the family environment and trying to achieve the permanence of dependent people in their nucleus of coexistence.

The mayor considers that “on many occasions the caregiver can feel overloaded by a task that they never thought they had to assume. That is why training is key, because the task of caring also requires reflection and learning”.

The program designed by the Department of Social Welfare is designed to provide emotional support to caregivers, promoting self-care actions and offering the necessary information, both physically and psychologically

The objectives of the workshop are to provide caregivers with the basic knowledge necessary to improve the socio-health care of people in situations of dependency, as well as to encourage caregivers to apply the most appropriate procedures and strategies to maintain and improve the personal autonomy of the person in a situation of dependency and their relations with the environment.

Another of the fundamental aspects is to promote self-care actions for non-professional caregivers, through information on socio-health resources that guarantee the assistance and autonomous life of people in a situation of dependency, and promote the social recognition of people caregivers.

The councilor recalled the Social Services telephone number of the Villena City Council (965.80.03.93) to turn to if interested.