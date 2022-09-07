Health

“Social Welfare discriminates against our elders”

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

This letter, due to the importance that I believe it has, and in which a clear discrimination and violation of the rights of an important sector of our elderly who live in residences for the elderly is reflected, is addressed to Mrs. Maeztu, (counselor of Social Rights of the Government of Navarra).

During this legislature, and from Social Welfare, news has continuously appeared of the extension of the coverage of rights to the most needy in our community. Well, currently, in Navarra, in the case of an elderly person, with a moderate degree of dependency, if this person lives at home and is a user of a “day center”, they are entitled to the subsidy of a significant part of the cost of said day center. However, this same person, if he were admitted to a “residence for the elderly”, according to the regulations of the current Dependency Law of Navarre, would not be entitled to any subsidy or help for the payment of said residence, even if he were receiving the minimum pension. Can someone from this government, which boasts so much of being fair, equitable and egalitarian in the application of its regulations, explain to me what criteria have been followed to develop this part of the current dependency law?

After what has been exposed, it is clear that a tremendous injustice is being produced towards people with a moderate degree of dependency and who are living in residences for the elderly. I hope that, after the above, Mrs. Maeztu corrects this discrimination sooner rather than later.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Astrazeneca will present 15 cancer treatments

23 mins ago

“Coming home is medicine for the soul”

1 hour ago

What is integrative cancer medicine that Queen Letizia is interested in

1 hour ago

The Department of Social Welfare of Molina de Segura presents the results of the sociological study carried out among the elderly in a situation of loneliness

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button