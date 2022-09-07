“Social Welfare discriminates against our elders”

This letter, due to the importance that I believe it has, and in which a clear discrimination and violation of the rights of an important sector of our elderly who live in residences for the elderly is reflected, is addressed to Mrs. Maeztu, (counselor of Social Rights of the Government of Navarra).

During this legislature, and from Social Welfare, news has continuously appeared of the extension of the coverage of rights to the most needy in our community. Well, currently, in Navarra, in the case of an elderly person, with a moderate degree of dependency, if this person lives at home and is a user of a “day center”, they are entitled to the subsidy of a significant part of the cost of said day center. However, this same person, if he were admitted to a “residence for the elderly”, according to the regulations of the current Dependency Law of Navarre, would not be entitled to any subsidy or help for the payment of said residence, even if he were receiving the minimum pension. Can someone from this government, which boasts so much of being fair, equitable and egalitarian in the application of its regulations, explain to me what criteria have been followed to develop this part of the current dependency law?

After what has been exposed, it is clear that a tremendous injustice is being produced towards people with a moderate degree of dependency and who are living in residences for the elderly. I hope that, after the above, Mrs. Maeztu corrects this discrimination sooner rather than later.