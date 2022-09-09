Social Welfare of Rincón de la Victoria and the DYAR Association start the third edition of the intergenerational project `Mano a mano´

People between 14 and 35 years old can register to be part of the individual and social development initiative through the exchange of knowledge and life experiences between both generations.

The Department of Social Welfare of the City Council of Victory Corner together with the DYAR Association have launched the third edition of the intergenerational project `Hand in hand´ in the town.

The second deputy mayor and mayor of the Area, Elena Aguilar (Cs)has highlighted “the consolidation of the project that has been held consecutively with the participation of more than fifty young and old through the different activities”.

The mayor recalled that “the project aims to connect young and old people in the municipality to establish, among them, intergenerational relationships that contribute to the individual and social development of each person through joint activities and the exchange of knowledge and life experiences between the two”.

“The purpose of the project is to create intergenerational bonds and feelings of empathy, understanding, mutual help and bidirectional learning between people of different generations”, indicates the mayor, who has recalled the work carried out in different subjects and workshops for the various sectors of the population ”.

Today started the programming of activities with a fortnightly frequencythe Friday afternoon in order to facilitate the assistance of both young and old. Intergenerational basketball, hiking, adapted yoga, musical activities, board games, and attendance at cultural events in the municipality “are some of the activities that are already planned for the last quarter of the year,” says the president of the DYAR Association, David Azuaga, who explained that “all activities have a place as long as they are related to culture, leisure or sports and are within the field of interest of the participants”.

The project is fully funded by the Social Welfare Area and promoted by the DYAR Association (Discover and Learn Corner).

Anyone who wishes to participate can do so through the following contact telephone number: 672 19 19 53, in the email [email protected], or through the social networks of the entity: Facebook and Instagram.

The registration period remains open.