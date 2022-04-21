Social Welfare of San Pedro launches personal growth workshops for the elderly – Murcia News

Social Welfare launches personal growth workshops for the elderly

They take place on April 20, 27, May 3 and 4 at the Lo Pagán Pensioner Home and May 10, 17, 19 and 24 at the San Pedro Pensioner Home, which gradually recover normality after the restrictions of the pandemic.

The Lo Pagán Pensioner’s Home has launched the empowerment and emotional management workshop “Growing from within” aimed at the elderly. The first session was attended by Carmen Inglés, AFAMMER Murcia President, Fuensanta García, Councilor for Social Welfare and Mª Ángeles Alcaraz, the Coordinator of Pensioner Homes.

The Workshops are divided into 4 sessions with the aim of promoting resilience, through personal and social strengthening, through empowerment strategies from psychology and mindfulness and take place on April 20, 27, May 3 and 4 at the Hogar de Pensionista Lo Pagán and May 10, 17, 19 and 24 at the Hogar de San Pedro, which are gradually returning to normality after the restrictions of the pandemic.

Through participation, the elderly are invited to individual and collective reflection so that they share their feelings, opinions, experiences and knowledge, guaranteeing the understanding of gender inequalities from experience and strengthening the commitment of their role in favor of an active citizenship.

The topics deal with active listening training, how to strengthen assertiveness and mindfulness skills, relaxation techniques, self-esteem and in-depth knowledge of our emotions and how they affect our thinking. In addition, non-violent communication techniques, types of victimization and the main local and regional resources for women victims of gender violence are addressed.