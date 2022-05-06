Social Welfare storytelling program for equality for the whole family – Murcia News

Social Welfare storytelling program for equality for the whole family

This initiative will take place on May 14 and 28 at the Leisure Center and will be completed with a toy library and a colloquium on coeducation.

San Pedro del Pinatar, 06 May 2022

The Department of Social Welfare of San Pedro del Pinatar, through the Specialized Attention Point on Gender Violence (PAE), has coordinated two storytelling sessions for equality, which aims to help break down prejudices and stereotypes of gender, while awakening creativity, self-confidence, motivation and acceptance among the participants.

This activity is completed with a colloquium talk on coeducation, given by a specialist, for adults, given by a specialist, at the same time that the little ones will be able to enjoy the toy library service and, to finish, a small gift will be given to the participants .

With this initiative, the Department of Social Welfare wants to extend awareness actions on equality and prevention of gender violence among minors in the town, through fun dynamics that connect with the little ones.

The storytelling for equality will be held on Saturdays, May 14 and 28, starting at 11:00 am, at the Juan Martínez Juliá Center for Leisure and Emerging Arts, located on Concejal Mariano Henarejos street.