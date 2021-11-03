Socio-pedagogical educators: the decree for the areas of health signed (02/11/2021)

On 27 October the decree provided for by article 33 bis of Legislative Decree 104 of 14 August 2020 was finally signed by the Ministers of Hope and Mass, which establishes the role and functions of the socio-pedagogical professional educator in the field of socio-welfare, social-health and health.

After the approval of the amendment, at my first signature, which established the definition of the aforementioned functions and role, we anxiously awaited the appropriate decree of the Ministry of Health, in agreement with the Ministry of University and Research, without which the application of an indispensable rule would have remained on paper with serious consequences on the quality and management of some fundamental welfare services, which have always been places of educational care. With article 1, paragraph 594, of law no. 205/2017 and subsequent amendments and additions, it was established that the socio-pedagogical professional educator operates, limited to the socio-educational aspects, in socio-assistance services and in social-health and health services and facilities. The specific feature of the role of this professional figure pursuant to paragraph 1 of article 33-bis of law decree no. 104/2020 is the pedagogical dimension, in its social declinations, of marginality, disability and deviance. And precisely with reference to the professional activities referred to in paragraph 2 of article 33-bis, the functions of the socio-pedagogical professional educator can be identified within the promotion of the pedagogical-educational perspective, with actions aimed at avoiding or in any case containing educational-relational difficulties and educational poverty, as well as with the construction of training courses for the enhancement of pedagogical-educational growth and projects aimed at promoting individual and social well-being, in any case with reference to extrinsic learning in the pathological and rehabilitation.

Finally, a vulnerability is healed that risked putting at risk some first-level services and professionalism that contribute decisively to the management of some services. After many meetings between all the subjects involved to gradually build a shared text that would clarify these functions, specifying that socio-pedagogical educators are a non-health profession, but bearer of useful and recognized skills also in this area, the decree was finally issued. clarifier. UA great step forward resulting from an overall agreement of common sense that leaves no room for unnecessary conflicts. The world of services, even more so in the post-pandemic phase, must be based on a structured and coherent multidisciplinarity that addresses every single need and every single fragility in a different way. Where the different skills are an asset for the services and not a problem. In everyday life, they work side by side with a common goal: the well-being of the fragile person and their centrality.

I must note a great capacity for dialogue on the part of all the institutions and subjects involved, starting from ministers to get to the trade unions and social cooperatives, who have always unanimously expressed themselves in affirming that these educators are an important resource for the welfare of the Country and, if they could not perform the functions that are recognized by law, gaps would be created in the structures that are in the area to respond to the needs of fragile people. There is no way we can afford this to happen. And, I repeat, it was good that everyone understood the scale of the challenge we had to face in order to further clarify a legal framework, often in itinere.

Today, finally, the Socio Pedagogical Educators, who historically are the overwhelming majority of the staff who work in social assistance and social health services, such as the RSA, have rediscovered their identity and professional dignity also recognized in the field of health, without raising barriers. between professionals, but collaborating in a perspective that enhances all skills, and knows how to enhance synergies for the continuous improvement of services. An indispensable resource for the country.

The decree is attached.

