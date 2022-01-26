Socios, after Dumfries and Correa is unbalanced on Gosens: “The second favorite Robin …”

Last time Socios was out of balance for Joaquin Correa . It was August 24th and the Argentine player was about to join Inter. It was officially announced two days later. “Our second favorite Joaquin,” a tweet read at the time. And he was referring to Joaquin Phoenix, the Joker actor and who played Commodus in Gladiator. It also happened on August 12 with Dumfries (officially announced two days later) and in that case it referred to its namesake, Denzel Washington, The Equalizer actor.

This time, the sponsor of Inter is unbalanced on the landing to Inter of a certain Robin. Obviously, it’s about Gosens. The agreement with Atalanta is not there yet but it seems close. And in this case, the other favorite Robin is Robin Williams, the unforgettable Hook and Patch Adams actor. If the two days were not a coincidence when it came to Dumfries and Correa, in the next few days the official announcement could also arrive for the left winger.