Socios Vs Binance, Lazio-Inter launches the cryptocurrency derby

The “crypto-derby” between Lazio and Inter will be staged at the Olimpico on Saturday 16 October. The match will not only be the occasion of the return to Rome of the coach Simone Inzaghi who today sits on the Nerazzurri bench, but also that of the debut of the new sponsor of the Capitoline club. In fact, President Claudio Lotito has just signed a two-year sponsorship agreement with Binance, a leading provider of cryptocurrency infrastructures, with an option for a further year of renewal. In the three-year period, the overall value of the partnership, between the fixed and variable part, could exceed 30 million. A potential sponsor of 10 million per season, therefore, which increases the number of Serie A companies that have associated their name with the world of cryptocurrencies.

Lazio-Binance

The agreement with Lazio provides for the issue of a fan token through which to involve the Biancocelesti fan community, allowing them to actively participate in the life of the club, through dedicated surveys and other interactive activities that will be developed during the season. very satisfied with this new international collaboration – commented Lotito – the partnership with Binance will allow us to extend our digital presence and connect with fans and followers around the world like never before. Engaging our fanbase with this type of technology and exploiting the reach of Binance will open new horizons for the development of the Biancoceleste brand in the near future. With the contribution of Binance we will bring Lazio fans from all over the world even closer to the life of the club ». Changpeng Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Binance, added: “Sports fans will benefit from this revolutionary way of engaging fans. Lazio fans will be able to collect Binance fan tokens and NFT offers, enjoy exclusive voting rights on some club decisions, unlock fan badges and receive unique rewards based on their level of engagement, collect signed merchandise and even meet champions of their own. favorite team in person. Binance Fan Tokens are an exciting way for fans to interact more meaningfully with their favorite teams and provide opportunities for clubs to truly embrace their fans.

Inter-Socios-Zytara

The Nerazzurri club signed a multi-year partnership with Zytara Labs worth 85 million euros in September, with the support of the DigitalBits Foundation. The agreement made DigitalBits the “official global cryptocurrency” of the Nerazzurri club, while Zytara became Inter’s “official global digital banking partner”. This partnership in fact followed the sponsorship agreement with Socios. Zytara will work together with the Nerazzurri club to further develop the Inter mobile app, currently available in the Apple App store and the Google Play store, with the aim of integrating Zytara’s digital-first banking technology and enabling users from all over the world to sign up for banking services and log in to their Zytara account seamlessly directly from the Inter app, accessing cryptocurrency products. Inter will also use the DigitalBits blockchain to integrate and accept the XDB cryptocurrency for payments to be made at the stadium, in the club’s physical and online stores. The partners will use this blockchain technology to create digital player cards and non-utility tokens (NFT) digital collectibles for a global audience. The DigitalBits brand will appear on the sleeves of the game jerseys, having signed an agreement to become Inter’s new sleeve partner. The cryptocurrency logo will appear on all the uniforms of Inter, the men’s and women’s first team, the Primavera team and the youth teams, on the occasion of all official national and international matches. In July, Inter had formalized a four-year agreement with Socios, who will be the front jersey sponsor for this season, with an option on the following ones. An operation with an annual value of 20 million euros, which makes the blockchain platform the most profitable partner of a single Serie A club as regards jersey sponsorships, excluding the inter-company agreements signed by Juventus with Jeep and Fiorentina with Mediacom. The writing will appear on the Nerazzurri uniforms $ INTER Fan Token, or the wording used to indicate the tokens dedicated to Inter fans.

Roma-DigitalBits

Also Zytara, a company active in the creation of innovative digital assets (including the so-called non-fungible tokens, NFT), also available through the DigitalBits platform, in July had already “allied” with Rome. A jersey sponsorship agreement and a three-year commercial partnership with a total consideration (on a three-year basis) in excess of € 35 million. In detail, Zytara will pay Roma, basically, just under the amount paid by Qatar Airways from 2018 to 2021 (11 million per season plus an initial bonus of 6 million, for a total of 39 million euros over three years). Roma had already activated a partnership with Socios.com, on whose platform it has launched its own fan token.

Milan-BitMEX

In August 2021 it was Milan’s turn to announce the entry of BitMEX, among the most important digital crypto derivatives platforms in the world, among its sponsors as the first Official Sleeve Partner and Official Cryptocurrency Trading Partner. The BitMEX brand is visible on the sleeve of the official uniform of the men’s and women’s team in all competitions, including the Champions League, and on the sleeve of the Rossoneri eSports team, AQM. The value is around 3 million per season.