Socket AM5, AMD focuses on longevity and wants to replicate what it did with AM4

Putting aside Ryzen 6000 processors for the mobile segment, AMD’s other major announcement at CES 2022 undoubtedly involved future Zen 4 architecture-based Ryzen 7000s for the desktop market. The US company has confirmed many of the rumors of the past months, including the new one socket AM5, one such solution LGA with 1718 pin, required to support the new processors and the latest standards such as PCIe 5.0 and DDR5.

With the AM4 socket, AMD has amazed everyone by keeping it for over 5 years, although it has failed to promise to support all processors on the various chipset generations (we talked about it in the past few hours). What are the plans for the new AM5? The answer comes from CEO Lisa Su, Frank Azor (AMD Gaming Chief) and Robert Hallock (Director of Technical Marketing), interviewed by PC World and Hothardware.

According to Lisa On AMD has designed the AM5 socket to be a long lasting platform. “We are extremely pleased with how the AM4 socket has evolved,” said the CEO in a panel discussion with the US press. “We said we would keep that socket for a long time and we did. We continue to believe it was good for the community and, frankly, it was good for us too. “

“It was time to transition to a new socket to adopt new I / O technologies, but I think the strategy should be similar. I don’t have an exact number of years, but I’d say you should expect AM5 to be as long-lasting as AM4 has been. We expect AM4 to remain on the market for a few years and there will be some overlap. “

Azor echoes her. “When you look at what we’ve accomplished with AM4, it’s unprecedented for any other company. We’ve been with the AM4 socket for four generations, maybe more, that’s five or six years, that’s remarkable, there’s no other x86 PC platform that has done that. ”Azor also adds that AMD is thinking about the longevity of the AM5 socket with a horizon of more than 4 years, although this statement cannot be taken as an official statement.

“I can’t comment on the longevity of the socket, I’m not making any commitments, all I’m saying is that you get to a point where you hit a wall in longevity and in this AM4 it’s been fantastic.”

“We have had a socket for four to five years, hopefully we can do something similar with AM5. Others keep one socket per kind of a year, maybe two, so there’s nothing like the AM4’s total cost of ownership. We know that transitions are always tough, we understand that, but I hope people keep the right perspective and appreciate what we are accomplishing. “

As for instead the transition to the LGA-type socket from a PGA-type one, Robert Hallock explained that the decision stems solely from the pin density required for next generation interfaces and connectivity (DDR5 and PCIe 5.0). The platform simply needed more connections to the CPU, and a pinned processor was not fit for purpose. At the same time, AMD managed to keep the same package size as the AM4 processors, thus achieving a nice milestone: the compatibility of AM4 platform heatsinks with future AM5 solutions as well.