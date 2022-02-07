SOCOM will return to PS5, according to journalist Colin Moriarty – Nerd4.life

SOCOM is one of Sony’s intellectual properties that have been dormant for a long time at this point, but according to Colin Moriarty it will return, likely with a new chapter on PS5within the numerous projects currently underway at the PlayStation Studios teams and collaborators.

There are not many details about it, but the matter has emerged within the Discord channel called Sacred Symbols, discussing the possible series to be recovered by Sony: “Resistance and Motorstorm are the only ones intellectual property that could return since that time, ”Moriarty wrote, arguing that many others are virtually erased such as Lair, Haze and Folklore.

Responding to those who asked about SOCOM, however, he added, with some certainty: “SOCOM will come back”.

SOCOM: Force Specials, an image of the game

So while the return of Resistance and Motorsport seems to be only assumed, on SOCOM the ex-IGN seems to be very safe, which could indicate his direct knowledge on the matter.

It is not the first time that we talk about the title in question recently: last April the author of Days Gone and Siphon Filter claimed to hope for the return of the series and the brand in question was recently renewed by Sony, in what could however, be a normal precautionary maneuver.

On the other hand, it is clear that Sony intends to diversify the catalog with PS5, also focusing on those genres that have received less attention in recent years from first party productions, just like the shooter more or less tactical. SOCOM could therefore be part of this new trend and its relaunch seems likely.