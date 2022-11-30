Soda Stereo. You will see me return to River

In mid-November 2017, the English group Coldplay performed in La Plata in front of a total of 100,000 people, an occasion on which they made public their affection and love for the country. In addition to speaking a good part of the concert in quite acceptable Spanish, the band premiered a song with a touch of tango called “Argentina te quiero”, an unpublished track that they presented in a dock far from the main stage. Finally, when everything was falling out of maturity, Coldplay performed “De Música Ligera” and the stadium in the city of the diagonals exploded in an incredible way. Both nights the ritual of a song in Spanish was repeated with an unprecedented character in dock C of the playing field, accompanied by musicians from the country and as a round off, the iconic song by Soda Stereo on the main platform before a delirium of indescribable characteristics. Detailer to the fullest, Martin exclaimed “Total Thanks” at the end of each performance.

Located in different parts of the country with professional commitments accepted before the English invitation to participate in the closing of the English tour, Charly Alberti and Zeta Bosio could not believe what Coldplay had accomplished in those historic evenings. But this would not end there, as the British decided to publish a DVD and a double CD of this tour with all the material recorded during it. For the complete audiovisual material of the show they chose one of the dates filmed in Brazil, while for the double album of the tour the selected material was the first day at the Estadio Único de La Plata, something that intrigued specialists from all over the world and not to mention Argentine musicians, when they found out that the mythical track included in “Canción Animal” also It was part of that internationally edited recording. In this way they imitated other groups that had already released recordings with the Argentine dates such as AC/DC and Rolling Stones. Of course, with a plus so that the tremor does not pass.

the soda room

Obviously after what happened, both Argentine artists contacted Chris Martin, especially Charly Alberti with whom they had shared a public meeting in the past for professional reasons. From this initial talk, signs of affection and the idea of ​​deepening the bond between both formations arose. It was so that when Zeta Bosio and the Argentine drummer agreed to carry out a farewell tour of the group in tribute to Gustavo Cerati, the first thing that came up in that show with various guests singing from the screens or live with the group was to summon the English vocalist. . Enthusiastic about this call, the Coldplay leader memorized the song and it was filmed in a place with green chroma, to be able to add it to the videos that would be broadcast synchronized with the Argentine group playing all those compositions. That material was added to the different guests of the new tour “Soda Stereo – Gracias Totales”, a tour that started on February 29, 2020.

After five performances and when the Argentine group was supposed to perform in March 2020 at the Palermo Polo Field, the arrival of the “covid 19” pandemic changed everything and said tour only resumed a year and a half later with the concerts at that equestrian venue on December 18 and 19, 2021. In that show, the version of the song “De Música Ligera” could be seen at the end, but in addition to appreciating the synchronized recording of the English artist, the Argentine artists also added the voice and image of Gustavo Cerati, which amplified the emotional effect on that song. There was always talk of adding the English artist live in person, but the commitments of the UK star were preventing it. The last time Soda Stereo performed here in the Federal Capital, it was on May 17 at the Movistar Arena and the show closed with that composition, in which the Coldplay singer could also be seen.

A secret planning that girl politics collapsed

When the dates of Coldplay’s new tour in Argentina were confirmed and the English group broke the record of selling out ten dates in a row at the Monumental, the speculations began. Soda Stereo had a schedule of scheduled concerts that would culminate in a recital in Panama, leaving the last quarter without recitals on the farewell tour honoring Gustavo Cerati. However, in May the producers of the tour that took the group to several countries saved a letter for this part of the season, which finally could not materialize for different reasons. The idea was as follows: Soda Stereo wanted to offer a great outdoor show with free access in a massive attendance site in the second week of November.

The negotiations of the local producer with the Buenos Aires officials at one point were stalled, linked to the internal of the political party on the way to the 2023 elections, which wrecked that possible show. The idea of ​​this company was to coincide precisely with the last date of Coldplay in Argentina (Tuesday, November 8), so that a couple of days later the English singer would go up as a guest to the Soda Stereo concert, thus closing the international tour of the Argentine band. When this show fell off the agenda, the least expected surprise took shape. Finally, the conversations between the Coldplay musicians and the Argentine band resumed, which prompted the English group to invite Charly Alberti and Zeta Bosio to join them in the last two performances of their stay in Buenos Aires. An arrangement emerged from the agreement: to play another song by Soda and for the Argentine musicians to do one by the English group, in a mini-block of three songs of joint participation between both formations.

Total Thanks in Spanish and English

On Monday, November 7, with the songs already agreed upon, Alberti and Bosio tested the sound at the Monumental together with the technical staff of the British, to be joined later by Martin and the rest of the group. With everything prepared, the long-awaited union of the two groups took place on both dates, a trilogy that began with “Persiana americana”, a song that the English released quite quickly, “De música ligera”, which they had already been playing on all the River dates and finally “Yellow,” an in-between time song that Bosio and Alberti also picked up quickly. Showing an enormous brotherhood on and off stage, Soda Stereo and Coldplay performed together on November 7 and 8, thus fulfilling the dream of both parties to be able to play together.

In love with the Argentine group, Chris Martin tattooed the phrase “total thanks” on his right arm and never tired of praising the Argentine band. The last Buenos Aires episode between the two groups took place in a restaurant located in front of the National Library on Agüero street. There the English group closed a modern venue, a party in which Argentine musicians and other people from the national show took part. Already with the lights of Wednesday, November 9, the English singer greeted those who were waiting for his departure in the Puerto Madero area and got on his private plane with his partner, actress Dakota Johnson. The great dream of establishing a headquarters in this part of the world was already a fact, and now fans are counting the days for the band from the United Kingdom to return to Argentina, something that would not happen until the end of 2023.

Images: Telam