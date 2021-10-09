Soderbergh recounts the journey of Maryl Streep

The unspoken are words left to wander among the waves of the sea. Imprinted on paper and enclosed in bottles, they wander driven by winds and currents, in search of new shores. Even the unspoken of the characters of Let Them Speak sail between waves of oceans. Hidden half-mouthed and now ready to move among the interspersed with continuous sighs, the hidden truths are revealed in the corridors of a cruise ship, the Queen Mary 2, and between a departure and a landing they see their nature change, from secret at confession.

Steven Soderbergh climbs down the stern, unfolds the sails, and lets its interpreters improvise in the space of a real journey aboard the Queen Mary 2. The result is a work that is as immobile as it is disorienting, capable of moving souls and leaving that feeling of nausea generated by waves that move on the thrust of words kept in the dark and shadows of a past now ready to be illuminated as actors on the stage of life. The film is available on Sky and NOW, as we explained in our article on Sky’s October releases.

Let them in and the ship goes … still

Traveling by ship means not feeling the earth under your feet and moving without even realizing it. Moved by the rough ocean, one can walk a little crooked, upset, but once seated or lying down, what pervades the body is a sense of stillness.

And there could be no better means of transportation for Soderbergh of a cruise ship to collect souls in turmoil enclosed in completely motionless bodily and rational envelopes. The goose game that invests the lives of Tyler, Roberta and Susan after accepting the invitation to accompany the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Alice Hughes (Meryl Streep) to collect a literary prize in England by traveling on a cruise ship, will turn into an unveiling game, where every card will be shown and every secret confessed. Roberta is in fact convinced that Alice’s most successful novel contains details of her private life and that it is at the origin of her divorce, while Susan, although less resentful towards her friend, still feels dissatisfied with her own life. And what could have been born between Alice’s young nephew, Tyler, and the writer’s agent, will prove to be nothing more than a further blunder of happiness in a journey strewn with memories, feelings, and little lies between friends in the wake of a ship that travels while standing still. And it is precisely in these garments that everything shows itself among the ravines of the small universe created by Steven Soderbergh: in Let them speak everything moves and changes while remaining the same.

Like the ship that is appearing motionless, this merry-go-round of memories and spite, of retaliations and hugs, of souls that move and change, does not see the positions vaunted with ardor by each individual character, each linked to their own, shift by a single millimeter. reasons, truth and meanness.

A clear stance, the one declared by Alice, Roberta and Susan; a tripartition of a truth revealed little by little, far from the one remembered and imprinted in the personal memory of the three women, from which each of them does not want to detach herself.

And it is on this psychological and rational immobility that Soderbergh’s gaze is not very inclined to movements. The director takes, recovers and doubles this sensation, relying on wide, fixed shots from below, perfectly in line with the characters brought to the scene. A theater of unspoken clothes of a prolixity that hides regrets, missed opportunities and never subsided grudges.

Let them speak … playing their part

If to visually characterize the latest film by Steven Soderbergh is a sense of granite fixity, from the sound and dialogic point of view Let Them Talk is an always loaded machine gun. The inner stillness of the characters and of the direction is opposed to a system of dialogues that are constantly being worked on. Where the body stops, the mouth moves giving life to an almost theatrical work.

Firm in their memories, and determined to hide their truths, the characters appear on the screen as actors ready to play their part.

And the public has no choice but to let them speak, throwing himself headlong into their speeches, looking at them from below like spectators seated in the stalls. A sense of theatricality that is also found in the photographic choice that illuminates each performer with warm and bright tones. An orange-colored bull’s-eye that invests the screen embracing the gaze of those who pass through it, emphasizing every smallest expression and microscopic reaction.

Real-time talent

Needless to say, Meryl Streep’s overwhelming talent. His is a look that takes and overwhelms everything. It captures an emotion and translates it into something real, tangible.

His Alice is a conglomerate of narcissism, and fragility. His hands are blocked at the level of the lips, designed to stop the aftermath of words that must not escape. Between the spaces of a cruise ship in motion, she moves gracefully, and even when seated she dominates, rising high propelled by her talent. To flank her in this journey of regrets and confessions, is a gallery of superfine interpreters equally in part, mirrors of psychologies never outlined but perfectly delineated and returned to the screen in human form. Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest are the vertices of a square built in an impeccable way and along the sides of which sow flashes of dialogue that are never banal, but always played on the mysterious and wise ambiguity. From passengers on traveling ships, to bearers of confessions and hidden truths, the characters of Let Them Talk fill the screen with words, letting themselves be lulled by the waves of an ocean that accompanies them on a crossing that will change them, while remaining themselves.