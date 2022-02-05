Sodini grits his teeth Waiting for Bryant

«To pursue high goals you have to go through difficulties. We have never been to the competition, but on 14 league matches ”

As in the movie “Cast Away” the protagonist Tom Hanks returns to reality from the island where he had found safety after a makeshift landing, Cantù also returns to a “different” normality. Because the championship resumes – and from Sunday it will be a tour de force for an abundant month – and S. Bernardo finds herself facing all her commitments with (for now) two less men. Emergency situation which, with the arrival of Bryant on Monday, will at least be buffered.

Tomorrow Cantù returns to the field in Mantua, but with the injuries of the last few days: «I was the man of Covid – admits coach Marco Sodini -, plus we lost our captain by injury. That he is much more than an important player, proof is his impact on the team: everyone wrote and called me because he is truly an exceptional person. The captain in the locker room is Sergio, everyone has pointed out: our dream is to reach the end with him next to us. Now Da Ros is the formal captain, because one must necessarily be indicated, and it is my choice ».

A long introduction to underline, once again, the difficulties of a championship that is turning out, for various vicissitudes, to a slalom between small and big adversities: «To pursue high goals you have to go through difficulties. We have never competed, but out of 14 league games, we were first for 13. I can guarantee you that Udine is delighted to have been so close to Cantù. This is why I believe that, taking into account the healthy defeat in Treviglio, we did a feat in Turin ».

Now there is Mantua to face, the team recovering after months of total darkness: «We will face the third match without two players and with a third, Severini, a distant relative of the one we saw before the injury. Mantova has recovered from the third game thanks to the recoveries in the roster and this explains many things about the A2, a complicated championship to straighten a course of work. It will be a complicated game, I do not deny it, more than for their talent, which is objectively there, as for our conditions. But for our players it can be a great opportunity to show even more what they are capable of ».

