Sodium-ion batteries with solid electrolyte and printed in 3D, ready for 2025 – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The Swiss company Blackstone Technology GmbH, a subsidiary of Blackstone Technology Holding AG, has announced that it plans to start marketing sodium ion batteries 3D printed in the year 2025.

Blackstone Technology, together with a German research and industry consortium composed of the Fraunhofer Institutes IFAM, IKTS, IST and the Institute of Particle Technology of the Technical University of Braunschweig, will bring the results obtained and validated in the laboratory with the solid-state batteries 3D printed to the demonstration phase in real environments. To achieve this, a three-year horizon has been set, in 2025.

The results of the development project will form the basis for the subsequent implementation, or not, of these batteries on the market. To do this, 32 million euros will be invested in a pilot plant in Döbeln (Germany) and in developments of the technology itself. Among the objectives is also to find the increased solid-state electrolyte production on a tonne scale to be able to produce them in large quantities from 2025. This project is being co-financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection as part of its support and encouragement of battery cell manufacturing.

The 3D-printed sodium-ion batteries with solid-state electrolyte produced in the framework of this project will be installed in an electric bus operated by the Berlin company Eurabus. In that bus, the batteries will have to demonstrate their performance and benefits in real tests. The company Zeiss (which many will know for its lenses and optics in consumer products) will contribute its extensive experience in metrology and microscopy, while the Fraunhofer Institutes IFAM, IKTS, IST and the Institute of Particle Technology of the Technical University of Braunschweig will work in the scientific validation of the process, the development of the same, the recycling of the cells, the security and the evaluation of the economic life cycle and its ecological impact.

According to Holger Gritzka, CEO of Blackstone Technology GmbH, “Sodium ion technology represents the next generation of our 3D printed batteries.” The chemical system of sodium ion batteries is comparable in part to the lithium ion cells found in most batteries today. However, sodium-ion batteries offer significant advantages: sodium is much more abundant than lithium, it is distributed throughout the earth’s crust (unlike lithium) and costs less to extract and purify. This makes its price significantly lower than lithium and, furthermore, its production more environmentally sustainable. Given the availability of material, the main raw material does not have to be imported from outside Europe.

Among the possible disadvantages of sodium-ion technology is a lower energy density, which in this case is compensated thanks to the construction of the cells with solid-state electrolyte. Not only does it increase energy density, but it also improves many safety aspects of the battery (solid electrolyte is non-flammable).

According to Blackstone, the prototypes of its sodium batteries are designed in such a way that a wide variety of active materials can be used, so that specific adjustments can be made to the battery at the cell level, to adapt its performance, quickly. and profitable. The 3D printing process plays a decisive role here and enables volumetric optimization (size) as well as geometric adaptation (shape).

Another advantage of these batteries is that can be integrated into existing production lines for lithium-ion batteries: “We can easily transfer our current experience in printing lithium-ion battery electrodes to the production of sodium-ion cells. This lays the foundation for the subsequent series production of solid-state sodium-ion batteries in 2025.” The goal is to print solid-state battery cells at high speed and achieve “unprecedented flexibility in form and performance.”