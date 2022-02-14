Sofi Tukker, the “Original Sin” video introduces the world of “Wet Tennis”

THE Sofi Tukker they published the new single and video “Original Sin” which will be featured on their second album “Wet Tennis” to be released on April 29 for Ultra / Sony Music, four years after their 2018 debut “Treehouse”. The duo’s tour will begin on May 21 in Washington and will continue for 19 dates in the United States and Canada.

“Original Sin” is the perfect way to introduce the world of Wet Tennis, and is representative of the “freak fam”, our community. We are not meant to be saints. We are not born sinners. We are just a group of people who make mistakes and keep trying to do their best. Wet Tennis is an acronym that stands for “when everyone tries to evolve, nothing negative is safe”, and that’s what this song is about. We live in a troubled world, it’s not our fault that we sometimes have problems. This is part of what makes us human. But when we evolve together and celebrate, instead of judging each other, we can move through the negativity towards a more optimistic lifestyle. “

The “Original Sin” video is imbued with playful eroticism, shot in Oahu, Hawaii, with director Aerin Moreno and the creative direction of Amber Park (Camila Cabello, Madison Beer). In the very metaphorical tennis match, they wear custom Wet Tennis suits, designed by Johnny Wujek (Katy Perry, HBO’s Legendary).

Watch Sofi Tukker’s “Original Sin” video.