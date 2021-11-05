Sofia Boutella protagonist of “Rebel Moon” by Zack Snyder

CINEMA





The actress chosen for the film that the director is making for Netflix

Sofia Boutella , actress who achieved success with her role in the franchise Kingsman, will be the star of Rebel Moon next new film from the director Zack Snyder .

In Boutella’s filmography there are also appearances in The Mummy with Tom Cruise, Atomic blonde alongside Charlize Theron, Fahrenheit 451 by Ramin Bahrini e Climax by Gaspar Noé.

In Rebel Moon tells the story of the army of the tyrant Regent Balisarius who threatens the inhabitants of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy. Those inhabitants decide to send a young woman with a mysterious past to explore nearby planets in search of warriors willing to fight alongside them.

Rebel Moon it will be directed by director Zack Snyder, also screenwriter with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. The collaboration between Netflix and Snyder continues after the production of the thriller with zombies directed by Snyder himself Army of the Dead and the prequel Army of Thieves, launched worldwide on Netflix last weekend and currently tops the list of most popular movies in over 90 countries. The animated spinoff is also in production Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and the series inspired by Scandinavian mythology Twilight of the God.