Sofía Castro denies pregnancy and sends a strong message against body shaming

Sophia Castro joined the celebrities who have raised their voices against the negative comments that they receive through social networks about their physique, since recently a follower questioned if she was pregnant because you saw “belly” in a photograph.

The daughter of Angelica Rivera She is in one of the best moments of her career as an actress and in her personal life, something about which she shares details on social networks such as her strict exercise routine to which she has undergone to maintain a healthy lifestyle, although not has avoided being a victim of body shaming.

Sofía Castro responds to criticism about her physique. Photo: IG @sofia_96castro

The actress, 25 years old, shared a photograph a few weeks ago in which she shows off her figure with a crystal mini skirt blue and silver, as well as a white blouse that should not be missing among the basics since it is perfect for any occasion. Although in this one the angle and the way in which his arm has made comments arise where they questioned him about a pregnancy.

Castro did not hesitate to respond with a forceful message in which he demands a stop to the opinion about the physique of other people: “No, I am not pregnant, but I do think that we must be very careful with comments or assumptions about the body of others, it is a very sensitive issue. And now, please let’s normalize not talkinggive an opinion or assume the body of others”.

He continued, “Perhaps your comment is not malicious, but I think if it is important that we stop commenting and criticizingr of someone else’s body. It’s not that I’m offended that you say I’m pregnant, zero, that’s a blessing, but that It is not okay to talk about the body of others”.

Celebrities against body shaming

Sofía Castor is not the only actress who fights against body shaming, since recently she singer danna paola He has also faced comments on social networks where they have mentioned his “extreme thinness“, something for which she has constantly responded that she is happy and healthy.

“Today I feel sexier than ever, I left just this part of not caring about what they think, say or don’t say about me. I am so happy with myself, with my life, with my project, with my body, I think it is something that we just have to empower much more, that is the only thing I say, out there, to all of you really, love each other very much, that is what most important,” he told a news conference.

Camila HairSelena Gómez, Scarlett Johansson and Anne Hathaway are just some of the celebrities who have used their social networks to raise their voices against the body shaming, because they highlight that the situation in which the person receiving it finds itself and how this can affect their mental and physical health is unknown.

