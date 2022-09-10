Sofía Castro explodes once again, denies pregnancy and asks to stop being a victim of body shaming

the mexican actress Sophia Castro He joined the celebrities who have raised their voices against the negative comments they receive through social networks about their physique, since recently a follower questioned whether she was pregnant because her “belly” was seen in a photograph.

The daughter of Angelica Rivera She is in one of the best moments of her career as an actress and in her personal life, something about which she shares details on social networks such as her strict exercise routine to which she has undergone to maintain a healthy lifestyle, although it has not avoided being a victim of body shaming.

The 25-year-old actress shared a photograph a few weeks ago in which she shows off her figure in a miniskirt with blue and silver crystals, as well as a white blouse that should not be missing from the basics since it is perfect for any occasion. Although in this one the angle and the way in which her arm has made comments arise where they questioned her about a pregnancy.

Castro did not hesitate to respond with a forceful message in which he demands a stop to the opinion about the physique of other people, during a press conference.

“No, I am not pregnant, but I do believe that we should be very careful with comments or assumptions about the body of others, it is a very sensitive issue. And now, please, let’s normalize not talking, giving opinions or assuming the body of others. Perhaps your comment is not with bad intention, but I think it is important that we stop giving opinions and criticizing someone else’s body. It’s not that I’m offended that you say I’m pregnant, zero, that’s a blessing, but it’s not okay to talk about the body of others. sofia castro

Sofía Castor is not the only actress who fights against body shamingWell, recently the singer Danna Paola has also faced comments on social networks where they have mentioned her “extreme thinness”, something for which she has constantly responded that she is happy and healthy.

“Today I feel sexier than ever, I left just this part of not caring about what they think, say or don’t say about me. I’m so happy with myself, with my life, with my project, with my body, I think it’s something that we just have to empower much more, that’s the only thing I say, out there, to everyone really, love each other a lot, that’s what more important”. sofia castro

Camila Cabello, Selena Gómez, Scarlett Johansson and Anne Hathaway are just some of the celebrities who have used their social networks to raise their voices against body shaming, as they highlight that the situation in which the person receiving it is is unknown and how this can affect your mental and physical health.

