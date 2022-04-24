Sofía Castro receives strong criticism for wearing a “new face” and extreme thinness

Sophia Castro attended the delivery of the Latin American Music Awards 2022but was the target of strong criticism on social networks due to the appearance of his facebecause they assure that he is abusing surgeries.

The list of celebrities who resort to aesthetic arrangements is growing every day, because while some make drastic decisions and undergo surgery, some more prefer to undergo only a botox-based treatment; however, there are those who have not escaped the accusations, as has happened to Thalia, Ninel Count, Belinda, Alejandra Guzman, gummy beareither including Vicente Fernandez Jr.

Now it was the eldest daughter’s turn. Angelica Rivera Y Jose Alberto Castrowho was recently harshly criticized after uploading a short video to the stories of his official Instagram account, where he shared what he experienced one day before his participation in the delivery of the Latin American Music Awards 2022.

“We are arriving at the rehearsal here in Las Vegas for the Latin American Music Awards, I am very excited, I present the first prize of the night so you don’t miss it tomorrow”, he is heard saying in front of the camera.

“So young and already face can’t move“,” “They are doing them with the same mold”, “I think they all go with the same surgeon, not a very good one, by the way. It leaves everyone’s face just as ugly“Were some messages from Twitter users about the video that was taken up by other accounts.

But the appearance of her face is not the only thing that has criticized Sofía Castro, because in the publications that she constantly makes on Instagram she has also worried her fans because they say she looks extremely thin.

“You don’t look good so skinny“, “What happened to your body”, “Very skinnyyou looked better before”, “You are beautiful, but you’re too skinny almost in the bones“, they wrote.

It was last March, when the daughter of “The Seagull” He used the stories on his social profile to express how good he feels with the new lifestyle he adopted more than a year and a half ago, with which he feels happy and at peace.

“It took me a long time to get here. a year and a half to be exactfor some it may be a lot or a little, but for me it is a great achievement to feel at peace with myself and with my body. It has been a process and I did not do it for what will they say, I did it for Sofia and that has brought me a lot of peace“, He detailed next to a postcard in front of the gym mirror.

Sofía Castro talks about the changes in her body. Photo: Instagram Story Sofía Castro.

