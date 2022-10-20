Sofia Coppola gives details of biopic of Priscila Presley

The American director and producer Sofía Coppola opened her official Instagram account in recent days, in order to share more details of her life and work with her followers.

Right now, the daughter of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is immersed in her next feature film, which will be the biographical film of Priscila Presley, wife of the king of rock Elvis Presley.

So his first publication on this social network was precisely about this project and revealed that he is still working on the adaptation of the story and that it will star Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

“Back to work! Excited to tell Priscila’s story,” she wrote next to a photograph showing the draft of a script, also in the image is the book “Elvis and me”, written by Priscila and that she took as reference for your project.

Although she has very few days in the virtual world, Coppola already has more than 88.9 thousand followers, four publications and she only follows 25 accounts, among which are Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Rishida Jones, among others.

He also follows Vogue, a magazine with which he recently collaborated and to whom he revealed how long it took him to join social networks because he doesn’t like to have distractions.

“I love the steps of making a movie and seeing how it all comes together, I wanted to share some of that with anyone who might be interested in my work.”

For Coppola, the most difficult part of the script was editing all the details that were in the memories of the protagonist, in real life.

“The memoir was hard to edit because there’s so much incredible detail, but we’re making a low-budget movie. Not everything can be as epic as it was in Priscilla’s real life, so we have to recreate it in a clever way.

“I was interested in trying to imagine what it must have been like growing up in that world through their eyes.”