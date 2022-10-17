Sofia Coppola lands on Instagram and reveals details of her biopic about Priscilla Presley

“When I start a project, I’m always inspired to collect images that reflect the energy, vibe, and aesthetic of whatever I’m working on,” says Coppola. This image of Presley’s wedding accompanied her while she wrote the script for priscilla. Courtesy Sofia Coppola

I’m curious to know if you’ve seen Elvis by Baz Luhrman and what did you think of how Priscilla is portrayed in the film

I think Baz is unique, and his vision of history is very creative. But Priscilla is a very minor character in her movie, so she never seemed to me like she was treading on the same ground. I love that people have been so invested in his Elvis movie, and now, in a few years, there will be another movie about Priscilla. I think it will be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and the same time period.

So Elvis is more of a secondary character in your script…

Yes, everything centers on Priscilla. Some aspects of Elvis’s career are addressed, but everything revolves around her relationship and how her identity is being forged. I loved how Baz has told his story in the form of collagebut I’m glad I didn’t go into much of Priscilla’s story ‘Cause now I can really dig deep

Has Priscilla been directly involved in the film?

She is an executive producer. I have met with her several times and she has always been super open. Also She has helped Cailee a lot on the set. It’s a rare opportunity to be able to talk to her about the film, as I’ve never done anything about a real person who was still alive – apart from the Bling Ring–. But my goal is to convey real emotions. I’m sure you’ve told these stories a million times, so I appreciate your patience. It’s amazing how much detail you remember from that part of his life. One of my favorite finds was the video of fashion in which he talked about some of his most emblematic looks.

What can you tell us about the research you have done on the fashion of the time?

I love the style of the late 60’s so much. I’m really looking forward to doing something based on this American style for the first time. And Priscilla is an icon of glamor par excellence. I love that she was always so neat. Even at home, neither she nor Elvis came downstairs until they were both well dressed and groomed. They were very fashionable, so it was fun to dive into a time when everyone dressed up so much. What a pity he didn’t keep any of those clothes!

did not save any?

The truth is, no. Much of Elvis’s stuff was shelved, but only a few of Priscilla’s looks survived, mostly more sentimental items like her wedding dress. She told me: ‘At that time, no one thought of keeping her clothes.’ I have saved all my Marc Jacobs clothes from the 90s so that my daughters can wear them one day.

you mentioned that priscilla has been imposed on your miniseries adaptation of Edith Wharton’s novel national customs. Is the project still underway at Apple?

It’s on hold until after priscilla, when you can reconsider where you are. I think I got into that project being a bit naive because I had never attempted anything of this magnitude. It was to be a period piece from the Golden Age of five hours which I would have preferred to actually do as a long film. But TV budgets are different from movie budgets, and getting enough money to make the kind of movie I want to make is a huge challenge nowadays. I’ve been working on it for a long time, so maybe I’ll pick it up at some point, but I’m excited to change course and get on with priscilla.

In recent years, more and more prestigious directors have migrated to cable television and streaming platforms. Now that entertainment is increasingly limited to the domestic sphere, how important is it for you to continue working in a cinematographic format?

I’m still curious about television, but I see it as a totally different medium. For me it is important to continue making films and try to keep that medium alive, because it is increasingly difficult to obtain financing. Even priscilla It is a fairly small and independent production. My little daughter asked me where she was going to be able to see her and I told her: “Well, I hope it’s at the cinema.” And I’m thrilled to be doing it with a studio like A24, which remains very committed to the moviegoing experience.

I know you have to go back to pre-production priscilla But, before you go, tell us something that you have seen recently and that you liked a lot…

I’m so into priscilla that has absorbed everything I see. I have been fully investigating. I’ve watched a lot of documentaries to get familiar with old footage of her and Elvis. And I love all your home movies on YouTube. There are many recorded sequences in which you can see their personality and the way they interacted with each other.

Thank you for spending this little time with us and chatting with us. fashion. Good luck with this month’s shoot.

See you on the other side, and on Instagram!