Sofia Coppola produces Fairyland, a new film about the AIDS crisis in the 80s

With fairyland, Sofia Coppola is set to give us a new coming-of-age movie, better known as coming-of-age movie in English. Gifted with the genre, she notably explored it for The Virgin Suicides in 1999 and The Bling Ring with Emma Watson in 2013. It’s quite simple, Sofia Coppola is indeed the undisputed specialist in bringing to life the melancholy of this age, especially when it is tinged with a certain distress. By adapting the memoirs ofAlysia Abbott published in 2013 (which incidentally were named editors’ picks of the New York Times), the filmmaker is betting on a story that is as moving as it is important.

What is the story of fairyland ?

In his book Fairyland: A Memoir of My Fatherthe author recalls her youth spent in the San Francisco of the 70s and 80s. Arrived in this vibrant city at the age of two, just after the death of her mother in a car accident in 1973, Alysia Abbott is educated by her father Steve Abbott, poet and bisexual activist. As a teenager, she gradually discovered a world of artists and writers, but also the effects of the AIDS crisis when people around her contracted the virus. Virus from which his father ends up succumbing…

What do we know about the film led by Sofia Coppola?

Inspired by the tenderness of this story right out of the book, Sofia Coppola buys the film rights with his production company. The filmmaker joins forces with her set partner Andrew Durham (he is at the origin of many photographs of his films) to imagine the film, the latter being personally attached to the story of the fact that he himself lost his father to AIDS. After several writings, Sofia Coppola would have left the direction and the screenplay in his hands, while focusing more on the production.

On the casting side, Emilia Jones will play the role ofAlysiawhile Steve will be played by Scoot McNairy. Geena Davis, Cody Fern, Adam Lambertas well as Maria Bakalova will also be there.

