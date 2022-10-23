Sofia Coppola returns to the ring: debut on Instagram, biopic on Priscilla Presley and devotion to the fashion of the 60

At 51, director, screenwriter and producer Sofia Coppola has earned a place in film in her own right.. With peaks like “Lost in Tokyo” (who will turn 20 in 2023) and “The Virgin Suicides”the controversial (but always cited) “Marie Antoinette” or the provocateur “I love fame”among other films,daughter of Francis Ford Coppola now face a greater challenge: la biopic of Priscilla Presleythe woman who met the “King of Rock and Roll” when she was just 14 years old, to become his wife 7 years later.

As a complement to the research he is carrying out for the film, Coppola also decided to open a personal Instagram account. where it will show the production process of the film. She recounted it in an interview he gave to the North American edition of fashion. “I love the steps that go into making a movie and seeing how it all comes together,” she said. “I wanted to share a bit of all that with whoever is interested in my work.”

Sofia’s first Instagram post: a worn copy of Priscilla’s autobiography and pages from the film’s script.

Filming for the movie is taking place in Toronto and Sofia’s first post was the cover of an original copy of “Elvis and me”, the biography that Priscilla published in 1985. It appears next to some sheets of the script that will adapt it for the cinema. A script that, according to the journalist Keaton Bell, author of the note, was very difficult for him to write, especially when choosing which details to keep from the enormous amount that Priscilla reveals in the book. “I found it interesting to try to imagine what it must have been like to grow up in that world through his eyes”he pointed.

The film will star cailee spany (the daughter of Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown”) Y Jacob Elordi (of “Euphoria”), who will be Priscilla and Elvis throughout the film. A good decision from Coppola: The couple met when the genius from Tupelo was 24 years old (10 older than Pricilla) while doing military service in Germany, they were the parents of Lisa Marie in 1967 and separated in 1972.For me it was very important that it was the same actress who played Priscilla at different stages of her life., and I think Cailee can do it very well, “he said in reference to the actress. De Elordi commented that she “has the same magnetism” as the famous character who falls to her lot, although hers Elvis is more of a secondary character in the film.

why instagram

Although looking at the social network dedicated to the image is only something sporadic in Coppola’s life (sometimes he spies on the progress of the account @sofiawinededicated to its wine brand), on this occasion it found that it could be a good tool for, within the framework of this new shoot, “share in a fun way some of the things that I have been accumulating over the years with whoever is interested in my work”.

Thus, old photos such as some snapshots in wardrobe fittings, images taken together with Kirsten Dunst and the other protagonists of “The Virgin Suicides”, as well as discarded material from the filming of “Marie Antoinette”will be mixed with photos and videos he took during the filming of “I love fame” in addition to, of course, everything related to this new film). The complete material will be in @sofiacoppolawhere for now there are only 4 images, all dedicated to Priscilla Presley.

Photo from the shooting of “I adore fame”, one of which Coppola will upload to the social network and sent to Vogue.

As for his interests on Instagram, he says that follow “the Richard Avedon Foundation and people like Penny Calderan Australian woman who has a large collection of magazines fashion from the ’70s. “I’m looking forward to following more photographers and people whose style I love. I really like it when my friends send me photos of models at a fashion show.” chanell from the 80s or some nice old photo of tina chow. It’s a very useful visual database in that sense.” Y He says friends of his like Elle Fanning and Marc Jacobs are surprised he finally joined the social network.

movie life

In reference to the film, reveals that Priscilla is one of the executive producers. “I have met with her several times and she has always been super open. She has also helped Cailee a lot on the set. It is a unique opportunity to be able to talk to her about the film (…). It’s amazing how much detail she remembers from that part of her life. One of my favorite finds was the Vogue video where she talked about some of her most iconic looks.”.

Another courtesy of Sofia: the wedding photo of Priscilla and Elvis.

He clarifies that reflecting the fashion of the time is also a premise to be met with precision in the film. “I love the style of the late 60s very much” –he elaborates- “I am very excited to do something for the first time based on this American style. Y Priscilla is an icon of glamor par excellence. I love that she was always so neat. Even at home, neither Elvis nor she went downstairs until they were both well dressed and groomed, ”she says, amused, although she regrets that the actress has not kept anything from that wardrobe.

“Many of Elvis’s things were archived, but only a few looks of Priscilla were preservedespecially garments with more sentimental value such as her wedding dress”, she completes, and says that luckily she has kept all her clothing. Mark Jacobs from the 90s so that their daughters, Romy and Cosima, can wear them one day.