Sofia Crisafulli will open Onlyfans, here is the reason for the choice!

Sofia Crisafulli will become adult in two days, October 10th. So she will be free to create a page Onlyfans and to bring their own content on the platform, which allows creators and influencers to propose exclusive paid photos, videos and audio files.

Her presence was in great demand from her many fans, who had been spurring her to land on OnlyFans for some time. Sofia Crisafulli has always shown openness and shared the choice of those who publish content on Onlyfans, and therefore limited her presence only to the fact that she was a minor. However, the creator surprised fans when she published an Instagram Story in the past few hours with the words:

So, since October 10 is my eighteenth, I’ve decided to make you a gift (although usually the opposite is done). I will open Onlyfans!

Sofia Crisafulli also expressed herself regarding what her contents will be on the platform, which in recent weeks has seen web stars of the caliber of Denis Dosio arrive:

For me Onlyfans will be a place to be myself, where I can post photos in underwear (I will do some shooting), where I can stay close contact with you. On Onlyfans you can write me in chat and I will answer. Unlike Instagram, which I can’t answer everyone, on Onlyfans we will have one space where to talk!

In short, good luck to Sofia for this new adventure!

