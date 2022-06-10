Sofía Gala and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the week’s premieres

Starting this Thursday, the cinemas of the city of Córdoba receive the following films: “Exquisite Corpse”,

“Sinister twin”, “Everything everywhere at the same time” and “A patisserie in Notting Hill”.

An Argentine suspense film is shown, starring Sofia Gala and directed by Lucía Vassallo. Is about “Exquisite Corpse”. Also coming is a comedy with actresses Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis called “Everything everywhere at the same time”where the characters will travel through the multiverse to live a hilarious adventure.

exquisite corpse

While her girlfriend is in the hospital in a coma after finding her floating in the bathtub with no vital signs, Clara embarks on a path of physical and psychological transformation, with the aim of possessing her in some way. Direction: Lucia Vassallo. With Sofía Gala, Rafael Spregelburd, Analía Couceyro.

A patisserie in Notting Hill

A young woman wishes to fulfill her mother’s dream of opening her own bakery in Notting Hill, London. To do this, she enlists the help of an old friend and her grandmother. Direction: Elizabeth Schroeder. With Celia Imrie, Rupert Penry-Jones, Bill Paterson.

Everything everywhere at the same time

A Chinese immigrant, in the middle of an IRS investigation, finds herself involved in a wild adventure in which only she can save the world by exploring other universes. Unfortunately, this leads to an even greater adventure as she finds herself lost in the infinite worlds of the multiverse. Direction: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert. With Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis.

sinister twin

After a tragic accident claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move halfway across the world with their surviving son and hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over. Directed by Taneli Mustonen. With Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten.