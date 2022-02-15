Sofia Goggia at the Olympics, live women’s downhill – Corriere.it

from Daniele Disappear, sent to Yanqing

At 4 am Italian, 11 am in Beijing, women’s downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympics: Sofia Goggia’s race

There women’s downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled for Tuesday night at 4 am Italian time – 11 am local time (departure delayed by half an hour due to the wind). Sofia Goggia participates, after having recovered from the injury in the super-G of Cortina. The Bergamo champion finished fourth in the last test. Below is the live broadcast of the race.

5.04 hours It’s up to Corinne Suter, reigning downhill world champion. Switzerland flies, a very high level descent. She makes a few mistakes, but she recovers in the finale and takes the lead.

5.02 hours Applause in the mixed zone for Goggia, a sensational undertaking however it goes. There are three Italians in command at the moment in the Olympic free.

4.59 am Sofia Goggia gets out. And a missile, a monstrous test 23 days after the accident. He flies ahead of Delago and Curtoni.

4.58 hours Mikaela Shiffrin pays a heavy posting, the descent is not his discipline.

4.55 am His sister Nadia descends immediately after, and a beautiful test at the Olympic debut. She gets on top! Wonderful descent of the Val Gardena athlete.

4.51 hours Here are the first Italians to go down. Nicol Delago, not an exciting season for him, but he tries anyway and ends up with a gap of 82 cents.

4.49 am Watch out for Puchner, the Austrian had been silver in the super-G but not a downhill skier. She also loses a lot in the final part, 58 cents from Curtoni.

4.46 am Even Ramona Siebenhofer fails to get close to the time of the blue.

4.45 am Mowinckel, one of the most feared on the eve, disappoints: over a second late from Elena Curtoni.

4.42 am. First twist. Ester Ledecka came out, gold in the Olympic super-G four years ago.

4.40 am The Swiss Joana Hahelen arrives: fast in the central section, but loses in the final and 30 cents from the Italian.

4.35 am The French Miradoli risks and concludes late compared to Curtoni, at high altitude it is very cold: -21 c. The Swiss Flury also pays a gap of 1 ” 13.

4.32 hours Curtoni completed the descent in 1’32”87, an excellent time. Sufficient for the podium?

4.30 am The first athlete, Elena Curtoni, left. The girl from Valtellina this year won the super-G in Cortina, the one in which Sofia Goggia was hurt.

4.25 At the Beijing Games so far only one medal for Italy has come from alpine skiing: Federica Brignone’s silver in the giant.

4.21 hours Everything is ready for the start of this Olympic descent, all to be followed.

4.12 To arrive in China, Sofia Goggia concentrated three months of preparation work in a few days. It would be a sensational feat to finish on the podium.

4.06 hours The Rock track 2.7 kilometers long and has a vertical drop of 765 meters, the starting gate at an altitude of 2,050 meters

4.00 am The jury confirms the start of the Olympic downhill at 4.30.

3.50 hours The other Italians in the race: First to get off Elena Curtoni with the bib n1. Nicol Delago will be the second with the number 10 followed by his sister Nadia.

3.42 am Let’s see what Sofia Goggia’s most dangerous opponents can be. The Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel is the most popular, but also the German Kira Weidle is skiing very well. At the 2018 Pyeongchang Games she had won silver behind the Goggia.

3.35 am The race judges have decided to postpone the start to 4.30, the situation will be evaluated at 4. The wind mainly affects the first three doors outside the gate in the middle station area.

3.10 Strong wind blows at high altitude at the start, the race direction is deciding whether to delay the start. Communications expected within twenty minutes.

3.00 In Yanqing, the sun is shining at the arrival of the The Rock slope, but the outside temperature is -15 degrees. The snow that fell in recent days has changed the conditions of the track, which previously had only been covered by artificial snow systems.

3.00 In Yanqing, at the arrival of the The Rock slope, the sun is shining, but the outside temperature is -15 degrees. The snow that fell in recent days has changed the conditions of the track, which previously had only been covered by artificial snow systems.

3.00 In Yanqing, at the arrival of the The Rock slope, the sun is shining, but the outside temperature is -15 degrees. The snow that fell in recent days has changed the conditions of the track, which previously had only been covered by artificial snow systems.

3.00 In Yanqing, the sun is shining at the arrival of the The Rock slope, but the outside temperature is -15 degrees. The snow that fell in recent days has changed the conditions of the track, which previously had only been covered by artificial snow systems.

2.50 hours 23 days have passed since the injury in Cortina in which Sofia Goggia obtained a microfracture of the fibula and a partial injury of the ligament of the left knee. Being at the starting gate is already a triumph, but she is not only aiming to participate. She wants to defend the Olympic gold she won four years ago in Pyeongchang