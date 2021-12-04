Sofia Goggia dominates, second one step victory – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE STARTING BIBS OF THE DESCENT

21.32 The Austrian Ariane Raedler is more than decent, 15th at 2 ″ 38.

21.29 The American Cashman is 24th at 4 ″ 05, penultimate. We are waiting for Mikaela Shiffrin with the number 31 to ratify Sofia Goggia’s victory.

21.28 The French Miradoli is discreet, 11th at 2 ″ 13, just ahead of Elena Curtoni. However, three Italians in the top eight.

21.25 Nothing to do, weekend (for now) to forget for Francesca Marsaglia. Closes 21ma at 3 ″ 07. Maybe a few points can take him home, but he can’t be satisfied.

21.24 Very slow Marsaglia, pays 1 ″ 17 per second intermediate.

21.24 The American Wiles is 19th at 3 ″ 01. Now Francesca Marsaglia on the hunt for redemption after yesterday’s performance that saw her leave the points area.

21.22 American Wright is 19ma at 3 ″ 06.

21.21 Sofia Goggia approaches victory n.13 in her career, the tenth in descent. It would be the sixth success in a row in the descents he took part in.

21.20 The bibs of the last blue in the race: 23 Francesca Marsaglia, 42 Roberta Melesi, 51 Karoline Pichler, who will close the competition.

21.18 The first 20 athletes went down. Sofia Goggia is largely in the lead with 84 cents on Johnson and 98 on Suter: more human gaps than yesterday, but still very clear. Fourth was a great Nadia Delago at 1 “34, Weidle fifth at 1” 44: it must be said that today the low pectorals had a small advantage due to the intensifying snowfall. The fact remains that Sofia Goggia would have probably won the same. Federica Brignone also did well, eighth at 1 “70, Elena Curtoni eleventh at 2” 14.

21.17 The Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer is still far from ideal form after the serious injury. Closes last at 4 ″ 24.

21.15 No podium today for Mirjam Puchner. The Austrian disputes a convincing race, but finishes sixth at 1 ″ 52. Eighth Brignone, always fourth Nadia Delago.

21.14 0.63 the gap of Puchner on the third detection, but the podium is played!

21.14 Puchner is serious! Only 21 hundredths of delay per second intermediate!

21.13 Excellent race by Marie-Michele Gagnon. The Canadian is sixth at 1 “60, finishes in front of Federica Brignone, who climbs to seventh place at 1” 70. The home crowd cheers. Attention now to the Austrian Mirjam Puchner, yesterday on the podium.

21.12 Good start of the Canadian Gagnon, behind by 0.65 on the second reading. The audience is going crazy for the hostess.

21.10 Elena Curtoni much better than yesterday. The woman from Valtellina, despite losing a lot in the final indigestible to her, is ninth at 2 ″ 14. Four blue in the top 10!

21.08 The Swiss Priska Nufer is 15th at 2 ″ 99. It’s up to Elena Curtoni, historically allergic to the Lake Louise track.

21.06 Descent to forget for Ester Ledecka, 13th at 2 “56. False start in the World Cup for the Czech. Italy currently has Sofia Goggia in first position, Nadia Delago in fourth and an excellent Federica Brignone in sixth.

21.05 At the third intermediate Ledecka already pays 1 ″ 07. Track conditions worsen due to visibility, making it difficult for the podium to change.

21.03 Jasmine Flury messes up a lot and ends last at 3 ″ 20. Attention now to the Czech Ester Ledecka, Olympic super-G and PGS… snowboard champion!

21.01 Siebenhofer seventh at 1 ″ 74. Who can still worry Sofia Goggia? The truth? In our opinion none, but let’s not underestimate Puchner, Ledecka, Shiffrin… It’s the Swiss Flury’s turn.

20.59 Nicol Delago is 11th at 2 ″ 51. After a serious injury, the ups and downs are normal. It’s time for the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer.

20.58 Bad mistake in the technical section for Nicol Delago, which compromises the race.

20.58 He loses a lot on the third detection, 0.95 the gap from Goggia.

20.57 0.22 delay for Nicol Delago at the first detection, 0.40 per second.

20.56 Tamara Tippler ends up behind Nadia Delago and Federica Brignone. The Austrian is seventh at 2 ″ 01. Let’s see if Nicol Delago now gives us a pleasant surprise.

20.54 The top 10. Sofia Goggia has mortgaged the second victory with 0.84 over Johnson and 0.98 over Corinne Suter. Fourth Delago at 1 “34, sixth Brignone at 1” 70. It’s the Austrian Tippler’s turn.

20.52 Nadia Delago still disputes an excellent race and is fourth at 1 ″ 34 from Goggia: a good confirmation after yesterday. At this point the call for the Olympics becomes probable, even if there is still a long way to go.

20.51 0.27 late for Nadia Delago in the first intermediate, 0.43 in the second.

20.50 Breezy Johnson books another podium. The American is second at 84 cents from Sofia Goggia. Today the gaps have almost halved compared to yesterday, but that’s okay: it counts to win, even for a single cent. Let’s now see Nadia Delago, a possible outsider.

20.49 Great race of the American, still 0.30 late in the third intermediate.

20.49 The American pays 3 tenths from Goggia on the second detection.

20.48 Attention now to Breezy Johnson, yesterday second. The American should not be underestimated.

20.48 Federica Brignone is fourth at 1 ″ 70, a more than honest race. It is not excluded that it may close in top10.

20.47 A dry second in the third set, now it’s very hard for Brignone.

20.46 Brignone immediately pays 48 cents at the first detection, but contains the damage per second at 0.59.

20.45 Lara Gut-Behrami struggles too much in Lake Louise, it’s just not her track. The Swiss is even last at 2 ″ 59. But tomorrow we expect something better in super-G. It’s up to Federica Brignone: staying at 1 ″ 50 from Sofia Goggia would be great for the Aosta Valley.

20.44 Gut-Behrami already pays 28 cents to the first intermediate and 41 to the second.

20.43 The Austrian Venier is sixth at 2 ″ 48. Now it’s up to Lara Gut-Behrami, not at ease on a slide. The snow continues, the track risks getting progressively worse.

20.42 Sofia Goggia today made a little less the void in the upper part of pure smoothness, but in the only technical section of the track it was literally sumptuous. Unlikely anyone can beat it.

20.41 BOOK THE BIS! Sofia Goggia puts on a show and takes the lead with 98 cents on Corinne Suter. A little less dominant today than yesterday, but the gap is still huge!

20.40 Impressive in the technical section, the gap rises to 0.75.

20.40 He loses a lot, only 0.18 margin in the third partial.

20.40 Per second, however, he trims 42 cents to Suter.

20.39 At the first intermediate Goggia is three cents behind, he didn’t make a difference like yesterday.

20.38 Mowinckel closes third at 1 ″ 21. It’s time for Sofia Goggia with the bib n.5.

20.36 The Swiss Corinne Suter flies in the lead with 46 cents over Weidle. The weather conditions are progressively worsening, it is snowing more and more. It’s the turn of Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, reigning Olympic vice-champion.

20.35 Increase Suter, 0.41 margin on the third detection.

20.35 Suter ahead of 25 cents at the first intermediate.

20.33 Ilka Stuhec is not yet what it was a few years ago, when such a track would have been torn apart. The Slovenian is second at 75 cents from Weidle. Now the always dangerous Corinne Suter, yesterday one step away from the podium, without shining.

20.32 On the track the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec, already 5 cents behind the second detection.

20.32 1’49 ″ 86 for Weidle. The track seems a bit slower than yesterday, in the lower part it is also snowing.

20.30 The descent of Lake Louise has begun, the German Widle on the track. Really flat visibility.

20.27 The first to start will be the German Weidle. Then Stuhec, Suter, Mowinckel and Goggia.

20.26 Today the visibility is completely different than yesterday. Cloudy sky.

20.24 Sofia Goggia is clearly at the top of the descent standings with 100 points.

20.21 The general classification of the World Cup sees Shiffrin in the lead with 365 points, followed by Petra Vlhova (absent today) at 340. Third Slokar at 210, Sofia Goggia is ninth at 115.

20.18 The American Mikaela Shiffrin pursues the redemption, who yesterday brought home just 5 points. Even today he starts with the n.31.

20.15 Federica Brignone, with the bib n.8, could also aspire to a top 10 after yesterday’s 13th place.

8.14pm Attention to the Delago sisters: yesterday Nadia finished sixth, Nicol eighth on her return after breaking her Achilles tendon.

20.10 Sofia Goggia has chosen the same bib as yesterday, the number 5.

20.07 The starting bibs of the blue: 5 Goggia, 8 Brignone, 10 Nadia Delago, 12 Nicol Delago, 17 Elena Curtoni, 23 Francesca Marsaglia, 42 Roberta Melesi, 51 Karoline Pichler.

20.06 Sofia Goggia goes hunting for an encore. Yesterday he won with 1 ″ 47 over the American Breezy Johnson and 1 ″ 54 over the Austrian Mirjam Puchner.

20.04 The starting bibs of today’s descent:

1 206668 WEIDLE Kira 1996 GER Rossignol

2 565360 STUHEC Ilka 1990 SLO Stoeckli

3 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI Head

4 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

5 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

6 56177 VENIER Stephanie 1993 AUT Head

7 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI Head

8 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

9 6535455 JOHNSON Breezy 1996 USA Atomic

10 299630 DELAGO Nadia 1997 ITA Atomic

11 56088 TIPPLER Tamara 1991 AUT Salomon

12 299466 DELAGO Nicol 1996 ITA Atomic

13 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

14 516248 FLURY Jasmine 1993 SUI Fischer

15 155763 LEDECKA Ester 1995 CZE Atomic

16 516219 NUFER Priska 1992 SUI Dynastar

17 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

18 105269 GAGNON Marie-Michele 1989 CAN Head

19 56125 PUCHNER Mirjam 1992 AUT Atomic

20 55970 SCHMIDHOFER Nicole 1989 AUT Fischer

21 6535791 WRIGHT Isabella 1997 USA Atomic

22 539536 WILES Jacqueline 1992 USA Rossignol

23 297702 MARSAGLIA Francesca 1990 ITA Salomon

24 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA Dynastar

25 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA Rossignol

26 56256 RAEDLER Ariane 1995 AUT Head

27 56128 HUETTER Cornelia 1992 AUT Head

28 516185 HAEHLEN Joana 1992 SUI Atomic

29 56198 SCHEYER Christine 1994 AUT Head

30 197383 GAUTHIER Tiffany 1993 FRA Rossignol

31 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic

32 56311 REISINGER Elisabeth 1996 AUT Head

33 56417 FEST Nadine 1998 AUT Rossignol

34 506701 HOERNBLAD Lisa 1996 SWE Fischer

35 197641 GAUCHE Laura 1995 FRA Head

36 56426 NUSSBAUMER Vanessa 1998 AUT Head

37 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 RUS Head

38 516521 KOLLY Noemie 1998 SUI Stoeckli

39 565320 FERK Marusa 1988 SLO Salomon

40 516517 JENAL Stephanie 1998 SUI Atomic

41 45331 SMALL Greta 1995 AUS Atomic

42 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

43 206838 KAPFER Nadine 2000 GER

44 715171 MUZAFERIJA Elvedina 1999 BIH Atomic

45 6536396 WILKINSON Alix 2000 USA

46 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA Atomic

47 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN Head

48 6536821 MACUGA Lauren 2002 USA

49 107697 FLECKENSTEIN Stefanie 1997 CAN Rossignol

50 107387 CRAWFORD Candace 1994 CAN Head

51 298694 PICHLER Karoline 1994 ITA Head

20.00 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the Lake Louise women’s downhill.

Program, times, and how to follow the race on TV – The World Cup standings – The chronicle of yesterday’s descent

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the second descent of Lake Louise (Canada) valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup. We are ready for the second test on the track called Men’s Olympic Downhill, on which we will see this evening, at 20.30 Italian (12.30 local time), the encore of yesterday’s descent. The weekend program on the Alberta track will end tomorrow with the super-G.

Yesterday we saw a literally dominant Sofia Goggia at work. The Bergamo rider, in fact, not only won the race, but also trimmed abysmal gaps to all rivals. Aside from a slight drop in the middle section, the reigning Olympic champion let her skis go like no other, bluntly making a void.

Behind him from our champion was placed the American Breezy Johnson, then the Austrians Mirjam Puchner and Ramona Siebenhofer, all between 1.47 seconds and 1.96 behind. For Italy Nadia Delago is looking for confirmations, brilliant sixth yesterday, just ahead of her sister Nicol, eighth, while Federica Brignone will try to confirm herself around the top 10 as happened yesterday.

The second descent of Lake Louise will start at 20.30 Italian time. OA Sport offers you the written LIVE LIVE of the race, so as not to miss even a second of the show of the White Circus on the Canadian snow.

Photo: Lapresse