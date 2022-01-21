Sofia Goggia even earlier! Federica Brignone among the best – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

12.58: The last of the blue, Karoline Pichler closes her test with a delay of 3 ″ 91, 45th place

12.47: the blue Melesi remains far from the best, closing his test 3 ″ 19 from the head

12.37: Exit without consequences for the Slovenian Ferk Saioni. We continue with the test. No significant results among the latest descents. Soon the last two blue

12.34: twentieth place for the Austrian Nussbaumer with 1 ″ 72 behind the head

12.32. Beware of the American Wiles. Once again the protagonist of a test of great depth, 1 ″ 02 from the head

12.28: There are no entries in the top 20 with the latest descents, the best is the Austrian Haaser 25ma at 1 ″ 96

12.23: This is the ranking after the first 30 descents:

1 GOGGIA Sofia ITA 1: 36.72

2 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild NOR 1: 37.13 +0.41

3 GISIN Michelle SUI 1: 37.16 +0.44

4 HAEHLEN Joana SUI 1: 37.20 +0.48

5 VENIER Stephanie AUT 1: 37.35 +0.63

6 LEDECKA Ester CZE 1: 37.45 +0.73

7 BRIGNONE Federica ITA 1: 37.47 +0.75

8 SUTER Corinne SUI 1: 37.70 +0.98

9 STUHEC Ilka SLO 1: 37.75 +1.03

10 SIEBENHOFER Ramona AUT 1: 37.79 +1.07

11 CURTONI Elena ITA 1: 37.94 +1.22

12.20: The Swiss Haehlen is the outsider you don’t expect. The Swiss disputes an excellent test and closes in fourth place at 48 cents from Goggia

12.19: The blue Nicol Delago improves compared to yesterday, marking the 13th time at 1 ″ 58 from the top

12.17: The Swiss Kolly is very far from the first as yesterday, last at 4 ″ 37 from the head

12.16: The blue Marsaglia is also far from her partner Sofia Goggia, who enters 23rd place at 2 ″ 27 from Bergamo

12.15: The French Miradoli makes several mistakes and is 23rd at 2 ″ 24 from Goggia

12.14: The French Gauche does not repeat yesterday’s good test and accumulates a delay of 1 ″ 42 and is 12th

12.13: The Austrian Reisinger enters 12th position at 1 “59, the Swiss Jasmina Suter is 24th at 2” 63

12.10: Slow in the final the Austrian Fest which accumulates a delay of 1 ″ 87 after a good first part of the race: it is 19th

12.08: good performance of the Austrian Venier who is ahead of Brignone, fourth with a delay of 63 cents from Goggia

12.08: This is the ranking after the first 20 descents:

1 GOGGIA Sofia ITA 1: 36.72

2 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild NOR 1: 37.13 +0.41

3 GISIN Michelle SUI 1: 37.16 +0.44

4 LEDECKA Ester CZE 1: 37.45 +0.73

5 BRIGNONE Federica ITA 1: 37.47 +0.75

6 SUTER Corinne SUI 1: 37.70 +0.98

7 STUHEC Ilka SLO 1: 37.75 +1.03

8 SIEBENHOFER Ramona AUT 1: 37.79 +1.07

9 CURTONI Elena ITA 1: 37.94 +1.22

10 TIPPLER Tamara AUT 1: 38.06 +1.34

12.05: Very far from the first the Austrian Scheyer who closes with 1 ″ 87 of delay from Goggia, 18th

12.03: Brava Curtoni. Quality test of the blue that closes with a delay of 1 ″ 22 and is placed in ninth position

12.01. Bassino loses a lot in the final which, after a first part at the height of the best, accumulates 1 ″ 78 late and is 16ma

12.00: the Swiss Gut-Behrami loses an enormous amount at the top and even in the final part it seems to go with the handbrake on. He concludes with a delay of 1 ″ 76 in 14th place

11.59: The condition of the Slovenian Stuhec is still growing, placing herself in seventh position with a delay of 1 ″ 07

11.58: IT’S STILL SUPER GOGGIA !!! The blue remains in front from start to finish and takes the lead with an advantage of 41 cents over Mowinckel!

11.57: The Canadian Gagnon is 12th at 1 ″ 40, it’s up to Sofia Goggia who already has the best intermediates at the top!

11.56: Even the Swiss Suter, who had set the best time at the fourth detection, loses a lot in the final and closes with a delay of 57 cents, fifth

11.54: the Austrian Tippler loses a lot in the final part of the track, closing at 93 cents from the Norwegian and is sixth

11.53: The Austrian Puchner closes her test behind Nadia Delago, in eighth place at 1 ″ 25 from Mowinckel

11.50: There is no feeling between the Swiss Nufer and the Olimpia delle Tofane. The Swiss closes her race 2 ″ 11 from the head and is ninth

11.49: Very well the Czech Ledecka who competes in parallel with Mowinckel and closes in third place with 32 hundredths of a delay

11.48: Second place for the Swiss Gisin who closes 3 cents from Mowinckel

11.46: Another performance below the expectations of the blue Nadia Delago who closes in fifth place at 1 ″ 23 from Mowinckel

11.44: Extraordinary final for the Norwegian Mowinckel who earns a lot on Brignone after staying behind for the whole track and is first with 34 cents ahead

11.42: The Austrian Siebenhofer starts strong but in the central part suffers an important delay and in the final closes second at 32 cents

11.40: The Swiss Flury concludes her test one second behind Brignone, third place

11.39: The test starts again. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious for Johnson

11.34: Fall for the American Johnson after the second intermediate. Trial aborted

11.33: Well Federica Brignone who maintains an important advantage from start to finish over Weidle and closes with an advantage of 88 cents in first place

11.32. The first reference time is 1’38 ″ 35 of the German Weidle

11.28: There are -4 ° at the start and it is sunny in Cortina

11.26: This is the startlist of the second test in Cortina:

1 WEIDLE Kira GER Diff Rank

2 BRIGNONE Federica ITA

3 JOHNSON Breezy USA

4 FLURY Jasmine SUI

5 SIEBENHOFER Ramona AUT

6 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild NOR

7 DELAGO Nadia ITA

8 GISIN Michelle SUI

9 LEDECKA Ester CZE

10 NUFER Priska SUI

11 PUCHNER Mirjam AUT

12 TIPPLER Tamara AUT

13 SUTER Corinne SUI

14 GAGNON Marie-Michele CAN

15 GOGGIA Sofia ITA

16 STUHEC Ilka SLO

17 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara SUI

18 BASSINO Marta ITA

19 CURTONI Elena ITA

20 SCHEYER Christine AUT

11.22: These are the bibs of the blue: Brignone with 2, Nadia Delago with 7, Goggia will start with number 15, Bassino with 18, Curtoni with 19, Marsaglia with 27, Nicol Delago with 29, Melesi with 48, Pichler with 57

11.19: Lara Gut-Behrami, Ramona Siebenhofer, Corinne Suter and Kira Weidle the big favorites together with the blue. The American Breezy Johnson, who missed the Zauchensee away match due to injury, appeared yesterday in excellent condition and set the third best time in qualifying.

11.16: Headlights at Italy also on the Delago sisters who have shown that they are going through an excellent period of form but also Brignone (yesterday third) and Curtoni (yesterday 14th) can do well on the snow at home

11.12: The blue in the World Cup must recover just under three hundred points from Mikaela Shiffrin (who will be at the start in the two Italian races), but before the Olympics there will still be two race weekends dedicated to fast tests and therefore, despite the Zauchensee “cue”, there is still a way to reassemble.

11.08: Sofia Goggia yesterday dispelled all doubts about her physical condition by setting the best time, obtained however by skipping a door in the second part.

11.04: Headlights focused on Italy especially on Sofia Goggia in two fundamental days for the Bergamo-born, fresh from the unfortunate weekend in Zauchensee where she was the victim of a daring fall.

11.00: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the second timed trial of the Cortina downhill, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing Women’s World Cup

