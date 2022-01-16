Sofia Goggia has dissolved the reserves and will be in the race – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

9.48 Good morning friends of OA Sport. After having carried out the reconnaissance of the super-G, Sofia Goggia dissolved her reserves and decided to start today’s race which will start at 11.30.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the super-G of Zauchensee (Austria) valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup. On the track called “Kälberloch”, with its iconic “swoop” after the gate, and several really complicated corners, such as the “Panorama”, we will be back in action after yesterday’s descent.

Today’s race will start at 11.30 and will be giving away another 100 heavy points in a run-up to the Crystal Ball and, last but not least, for the specialty ranking. Who will be the favorites of today? First of all, Switzerland must be mentioned Lara Gut-Behrami, winner of yesterday’s descent, while a big question mark will remain on the account of Sofia Goggia.

Will the rider from Bergamo, fresh from yesterday’s bad crash, be able to return to the starting gate? Will the dents prevail? We will find out only in the immediacy of the race. Other sure protagonists will be ours Marta Bassino and Federica Brignone, with the Delago sisters looking for confirmations after yesterday’s excellent performance, without forgetting the Swiss and Austrian patrols, always nourished and aggressive.

The super-G of Zauchensee will start at 11.30. OA Sport offers you the written LIVE LIVE of the event, so as not to miss even a second of the Circo Bianco show.

