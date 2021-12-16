Sofia Goggia immediately makes a void – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.47: Karoline Pichler also concludes very far from Goggia at over five seconds.

11.40: Very high gap for Roberta Melesi, who closes over six seconds from Goggia. Waiting for the last blue, Karoline Pichler.

11.16: The first thirty of this first test of the Val d’Isere descent have come down. Sofia Goggia signed the best time (1’42 ”98), with 85 hundredths of an advantage over the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel and 86 over the Austrian Mirjam Puchner. Sixth place for Nadia Delago (+1.13). Further behind the other blue: Elena Curtoni (+2.20), Francesca Marsaglia (+2.22), Nicol Delago (+2.29), Marta Bassino (+2.68) and Federica Brignone (+2.77).

11.14: Eighteenth Nicol Delago at 2.29 from the compatriot.

11.12: The Austrians Haaser (+2.20) and Venier (+3.56) also close very far from Goggia. Now it’s up to Nicol Delago.

11.09: High gaps for the Swiss Jasmina Suter (+3.68) and for the American Jacqueline Wiles (+2.28).

11.07: Francesca Marsaglia also closes at 2.22 from Goggia.

11.03: Canadian Marie-Michele Gagnon had seven tenths of an advantage at the second intermediate, but in the end she is ninth at 1.33 from Goggia.

11.02: High delay for Gut-Behrami, who closes in eighth place at 1.24 from the blue.

11.00: The Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel enters second position with 85 hundredths of a delay from Goggia. Now it’s up to Lara Gut-Behrami.

10.58: The first athlete who came out in this first test arrives. It is the German Kira Weidle.

10.55: Curtoni did not push in this test and finished more than two seconds (+2.20) from Goggia in tenth position.

10.54: Fourth position for the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec (+1.05). Now it’s up to Elena Curtoni.

10.52: There really don’t seem to be any rivals for Goggia right now downhill. Meanwhile, the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer is placed in third position, one second behind the blue

10.50: SOFIA GOGGIA FLIES TO THE COMMAND! The queen of the descent is amazing in the last section of the track, where she earns more than five tenths of all the opponents and ends up with 86 cents ahead of Puchner.

10.47: Fifth position for the Swiss Michelle Gisin at 1.19 from Puchner. Now Sofia Goggia!

10.45: VERY GOOD NADIA DELAGO! Second position for the Val Gardena, who entered behind the Austrian Puchner for 27 cents.

10.44: Marta Bassino closes in fifth place at 1.82 from the Austrian. Now Nadia Delago.

10.42: MIRJAM PUCHNER IN COMMAND! The Austrian moves into first position with 28 cents ahead of Johnson.

10.41: The Swiss Priska Nufer loses a lot in the final and closes at 1.60 from the top. Now it’s up to Mirjam Puchner, one of the outsiders for a win over the weekend.

10.39: Breezy Johnson takes command. The American increased her lead in intermediate after intermediate, ending up 89 cents ahead of Suter.

10.37: The Austrian Cornelia Huetter is fourth more than a second late (+1.11) from Suter.

10.35: The Swiss Corinne Suter clearly takes the lead with 51 cents ahead of Tippler.

10.34 Federica Brignone loses four tenths in the upper part, then comes back and closes at 23 cents from Tippler.

10.32: Tippler closed his test with a time of 1’45 “52. It’s up to Federica Brignone.

10.30: It begins with the descent of the Austrian Tamara Tippler.

10.27: The first test of the Val d’Isere descent will begin shortly. The first Italian to go down will be Federica Brignone with the 2.

10.20: Lara Gut-Behrami will be in the race, still a bit bruised and sore after the fall in St. Moritz. Surely the Swiss is among Goggia’s main rivals and with her also her compatriot Corinne Suter. Spotlights also on the American Breezy Johnson, second twice in Lake Louise and on the Austrians, in particular Mirjam Puchner.

10.14: The absences of Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova push Goggia to give his best to try to dream with a view to the general World Cup. The blue must win on the descent and then look for an encore or at least the podium in the super-G.

11.11: Not only Goggia, but also Federica Brignone aims to be a protagonist in France, after she broke the record of victories in the World Cup for an Italian with the success in the super-G in St. Moritz.

10.09: Great expectations for Sofia Goggia, who has reached the podium in six of the last eight races held in Val d’Isere. The Bergamo-born is back from the hat-trick in Lake Louise and from second place in the super-G of St. Moritz. Results that allowed her to jump to the top of both the descent and super-G rankings.

10.04 The startlist of the downhill test

1 56088 TIPPLER Tamara 1991 AUT Salomon

2 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

3 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI Head

4 56128 HUETTER Cornelia 1992 AUT Head

5 6535455 JOHNSON Breezy 1996 USA Atomic

6 516219 NUFER Priska 1992 SUI Dynastar

7 56125 PUCHNER Mirjam 1992 AUT Atomic

8 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

9 299630 DELAGO Nadia 1997 ITA Atomic

10 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

11 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

12 56198 SCHEYER Christine 1994 AUT Head

13 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

14 565360 STUHEC Ilka 1990 SLO Stoeckli

15 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

16 516248 FLURY Jasmine 1993 SUI Fischer

17 206668 WEIDLE Kira 1996 GER Rossignol

18 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

19 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI Head

20 105269 GAGNON Marie-Michele 1989 CAN Head

21 297702 MARSAGLIA Francesca 1990 ITA Salomon

22 516394 SUTER Jasmina 1995 SUI Stoeckli

23 539536 WILES Jacqueline 1992 USA Rossignol

24 516185 HAEHLEN Joana 1992 SUI Atomic

25 56174 HAASER Ricarda 1993 AUT Fischer

26 56177 VENIER Stephanie 1993 AUT Head

27 299466 DELAGO Nicol 1996 ITA Atomic

28 56256 RAEDLER Ariane 1995 AUT Head

29 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA Dynastar

30 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA Rossignol

31 56311 REISINGER Elisabeth 1996 AUT Head

32 56417 FEST Nadine 1998 AUT Rossignol

33 506701 HOERNBLAD Lisa 1996 SWE Fischer

34 56224 MAIER Sabrina 1994 AUT Atomic

35 56258 AGER Christina 1995 AUT Atomic

36 197383 GAUTHIER Tiffany 1993 FRA Rossignol

37 197641 GAUCHE Laura 1995 FRA Head

38 56268 HEIDER Michaela 1995 AUT Head

39 56426 NUSSBAUMER Vanessa 1998 AUT Head

40 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 RUS Head

41 516521 KOLLY Noemie 1998 SUI Stoeckli

42 565320 FERK Marusa 1988 SLO Salomon

43 197861 PASLIER Esther 1997 FRA Head

44 516517 JENAL Stephanie 1998 SUI Atomic

45 45331 SMALL Greta 1995 AUS Atomic

46 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

47 715171 MUZAFERIJA Elvedina 1999 BIH Atomic

48 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA Atomic

49 107697 FLECKENSTEIN Stefanie 1997 CAN Rossignol

50 298694 PICHLER Karoline 1994 ITA Head

51 107387 CRAWFORD Candace 1994 CAN Head

52 6535765 MANGAN Tricia 1997 USA Rossignol

10.00: We begin the live broadcast of the first test of the free descent of the Val d’Isere.

The program of the Val d’Isere weekend

Good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the first trial of the Val d’Isere downhill, valid for the Women’s World Cup. Begin the program on Oreiller-Killy, with Sofia Goggia protagonist expected already this morning.

The Bergamo rider dominated the two runs of Lake Louise, inflicting abysmal gaps on her rivals. The absences of Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova push Goggia to give his all to try to dream with a view to the overall World Cup. The blue must win on the descent and then look for an encore or at least the podium in the super-G.

Lara Gut-Behrami will be in the race, still a bit bruised and in pain after the crash in St. Moritz. Surely the Swiss is among Goggia’s main rivals and with her also her compatriot Corinne Suter. Spotlights also on the American Breezy Johnson, second twice in Lake Louise and on the Austrians, in particular Mirjam Puchner.

A first important test also for the blue team as well as Goggia. Brignone will test the track especially in view of the super-G on Sunday, but also pay attention to the two Delago sisters and an Elena Curtoni who appeared in great shape and just back from second place in St. Moritz.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the first trial of the Val d’Isere downhill, valid for the Women’s World Cup. It starts at 10.30. Have fun!

