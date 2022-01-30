Sofia Goggia improves, best wishes from Mattarella – Sport

Sofia Goggia improves and will increase workloads with the aim of being ready for the Beijing Games. The blue of the ski was visited by the FISI medical commission, which highlighted an improvement in the condition of the left knee. Goggia in the next few days will be able to intensify the workloads both in the gym and in the pool. “Things are progressing in the hoped way – comments the Olympic downhill champion -. I just have to continue working in this direction and at the end of next week we will make a new point of the situation”.

Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Malagò – CONI announced – spoke to the Head of State just before boarding the flight that is taking him from Zurich to China for the Olympic Games. “I address my warmest greetings to the Italian athletes – said Mattarella to Malagò -. And in particular to Michela Moioli for her new role as standard-bearer and to Sofia Goggia with best wishes for a speedy recovery. I will follow you with great affection and we will meet again on our return. Italy is always proud of you “.